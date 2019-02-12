Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's romantic song 'Photo' is a perfect tease for lovers ahead of Valentine's Day—Watch

New Delhi: The boy-next-door, Kartik Aaryan is the latest 'it' guy in Bollywood. He has some plum deals in his kitty and one of them being 'Luka Chuppi'. The music of the rom-com has been widely appreciated and now makers have unveiled one more song titled 'Photo'.

The song has been sung by Karan Sehmbi and the music is composed by Goldboy. Tanishk Bagchi has re-composed and programmed it while Nirmaan has penned the lyrics.

Watch it here:

Kartik confessed on Twitter that 'Photo' happens to be one of his favourite numbers from the 'Luka Chuppi' album.

The chemistry between the lead pair looks palpable and the youth will certainly a connection with the quirky storyline.

The movie is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on March 1, 2019. 'Luka Chuppi' also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak in pivotal parts.

So, are you looking forward to watching this one?