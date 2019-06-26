Kriti Sanon-Diljit Dosanjh's 'Main Deewana Tera' song from 'Arjun Patiala' is a perfect party track—Watch

New Delhi: The audience is about to be entertained with a yet another fresh on-screen pairing of Kriti Sanon and Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh. The duo will be seen in 'Arjun Patiala', a rom-com by filmmaker Rohit Jugraj.

The makers have unveiled its first party song titled 'Main Deewana Tera' sung by the famous Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. The track features the lead pair along with Varun Sharma.

The music is composed by Sachin – Jigar.

Watch the track here:

The song has all the elements to become the next big chartbuster track. The lyrics are also penned by Guru Randhawa.

Kriti and Diljit's chemistry also looks exciting and fans will surely wanna watch this promising entertainer.

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Leyzell and Krishan Kumar. Kriti will be seen playing a journalist in the movie whereas Diljit will play a small-town guy.

The film is slated to hit the screens on July 26, 2019.