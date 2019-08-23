close

Nora Fatehi-Vicky Kaushal's 'Pachtaoge' song is all about heartbreak, love and deceit—Watch

Nora cheats on Vicky in the track and their love story is interrupted by a third man. 

Nora Fatehi-Vicky Kaushal&#039;s &#039;Pachtaoge&#039; song is all about heartbreak, love and deceit—Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube Still

New Delhi: Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi and Bollywood's bundle of talent, Vicky Kaushal's first collaboration together—Pachtaoge song presents the story of love, heartbreak and deceit. The track is beautifully shot and touches an emotional chord. 

'Pachtaoge' has been sung by the ever melodious Arijit Singh. The music is by B Praak, composed and written by Jaani.

Watch the beautifully track here: 

Nora cheats on Vicky in the track and their love story is interrupted by a third man. The track has an emotionally charged up plot and the climax will surely move a tear or two. 

It's good to see a fresh on-screen pairing of Nora and Vicky in the track. 

On the work front, Vicky won the coveted National Award for Best Actor recently for his path-breaking act in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. The actor will be seen in Karan Johar's 'Takht' and other interesting projects. 

 

