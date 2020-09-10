हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tamil industry

Tamil playback singers to unite for a global e-concert to raise funds for fraternity

New Delhi: Over 80 playback Singers from across generations, from the Tamil film industry (Kollywood) are set to unite for an e-concert that is meant to be a fundraiser for their fraternity that is facing severely challenging times. With live performances and events having come to a standstill, the livelihood of musicians, singers and technicians have been badly affected. 

Titled ‘Oru Kuralaai’ (As One voice), the 6-hour concert is to be streamed on Facebook on Saturday, 12th September and will also feature performances from singers, composers and celebrities. This initiative is being organized by United Singers Charitable Trust (USCT), which is founded by playback singers Srinivas, Unnikrishnan, Sujatha Mohan among others. 

Actors Vijay Sethupathi and Sivakarthikeyan had launched the poster and extended their support to the cause. Veteran Music Director Ilaiyaraaja had said that this was the industry’s way of helping their brethren and urged the public to support the cause. Kamal Haasan and AR Rahman were also among those who had expressed support for the event. 

The virtual event is to feature performances of Benny Dayal, Sid Sriram, Vijay Yesudas, Haricharan, Shwetha Mohan, Unni Menon, Sujatha Mohan, Karthik, Andrea etc.

 

