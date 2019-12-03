'Tanhaji' Ajay Devgn roars 'Shankara Re Shankara', Saif Ali Khan watches keenly!

New Delhi: The audience is ready to witness yet another period drama starring the intense-looking Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. The film is helmed by Om Raut.

The makers have unveiled the first-ever song titled 'Shankara Re Shankara' from the film 'Tanhaji' and we must say it is foot-tapping. The beats are catchy and it has some unique dance moves too. Ajay Devgn shared the song link on his Twitter account as well. He wrote: Danke ki chot par bajega ek hi naara, #ShankaraReShankara! Song out now: http://bit.ly/Shankara_Re_Shankara"#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior @itsKajolD #SaifAliKhan @omraut @itsBhushanKumar @SharadK7 @Acharya1Ganesh #MehulVyas @anilvermawrites @ADFFilms @TSeries @TanhajiFilm

Watch it here:

'Shankara Re Shankara' has been sung by Mehul Vyas who has also composed the music. Anil Verma has penned the lyrics of this track.

While Ajay keeps his intense look intact and dances to the beats of this song, Saif Ali Khan can be seen seated on his huge black throne with a gaze fixed on Ajay.

Ajay plays Tanaji Malusare in the period drama and Saif will be seen as Uday Bhan. Kajol plays Savitribai Malusare, Sharad Kelkar as a towering figure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, looks majestic in his part.

The film will be hitting the screens on January 10, 2020.