Twinjabi

Twinjabi, Punjabi twins, drop teaser of video for hit song 'Desi Dons'

Punjabi twin brothers, Twinjabi, on Wednesday dropped the teaser of the upcoming video of their hit song, 'Desi Dons'.

Twinjabi, Punjabi twins, drop teaser of video for hit song &#039;Desi Dons&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/twinjabi

Mumbai: Punjabi twin brothers, Twinjabi, on Wednesday dropped the teaser of the upcoming video of their hit song, 'Desi Dons'.

The song talks of achievers, mentioning "Kobe", "Kohli", "Dhoni", "Sanjay Leela Bhansali" and "Shah Rukh Khan", and was an instant hit amongst millennials all around the globe when the audio released in October.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Twinjabi (@twinjabi)

 

"It is a really cool feat and we are just grateful to be recognised for our music. As twins, we want Twinjabi to be a legitimate force in the global music space. And we feel we are only getting started on our journey," the duo said.

The Indian-American music duo constantly highlights their dual cultures through their music. The video will be released on January 7, 2021.

 

