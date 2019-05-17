close

Bharat

Zinda song from 'Bharat' out: Salman Khan's journey will give you goosebumps—Watch

Bharat is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is one of the biggest releases of this year

Zinda song from &#039;Bharat&#039; out: Salman Khan&#039;s journey will give you goosebumps—Watch
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: The wait for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat' will be over soon as the film hits the silver screens on June 5. With a couple of weeks left for the release, makers are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the buzz around it keeps getting stronger. The song 'Zinda' from 'Bharat' is now out and it will give you goosebumps.

Till now we have seen songs from 'Bharat' featuring either Salman with Katrina or Disha Patani. However, the latest song features Salman, Disha, Katrina, Nora, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover.

Check out the 'Zinda' song from 'Bharat' here:

The film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is one of the biggest releases of this year. It's trailer and teasers have received an overwhelming response and all 'Bhai' fans eagerly await the release.

The film also has Varun Dhawan and Tabu on board.

After the roaring success of 'Tiger Zinda Hai', expectations are soaring high from 'Bharat' that reuintes Ali- Kat and Salman post the 2017 super-hit.

