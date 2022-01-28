Alert for Noida residents! Penalty to be imposed if pets are not registered by Feb 14, details here

New Delhi: The residents of Noida will have to pay a penalty up to Rs 1,000 if they fail to register their pets with Noida Authority by February 14. The Noida Authority has launched a drive for the registration of pets including dogs and cats.

The authority is setting up special registration camps in housing societies and colonies of the area to make it easier for the residents to register their pets.

The authority had launched Noida Authority Pet Registration (NAPR) app for pet owners in September last year for seamless registration of pets and to control the cases of dog bites. This app can be downloaded from the play store.

According to the new protocols, the pet owners who have not registered their dogs and cats with the authority will receive challans after the registration period closes on February 14.

Additionally, the app also provides felicity for the residents to file complaints if the pet litters in public places or creates a nuisance.

After the owners have registered their pets on the app, the authority will also take responsibility for administering vaccines to pets. With the help of the app, any pet owner can register their pets while sitting at home for an annual registration fee of Rs 500.

It may be noted that the pet owners coming to the camp for registration of their pets will have to bring ID proof, an address proof, two photographs of the pet owner and a card of the pet’s vaccination.

Live TV