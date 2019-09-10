close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Noida

Man dies allegedly due to heart attack after argument with Noida traffic cops

The man reportedly died due to heart attack during an argument with a policeman near sector 62 of Noida.

Man dies allegedly due to heart attack after argument with Noida traffic cops

A Noida-based man died on Sunday evening after being stopped by a traffic policeman for checking of documents. The man reportedly died due to heart attack during an argument with a policeman near sector 62 of Noida. The incident has raised questions on the functioning of the Gautam Budh Nagar police.

The deceased has been identified as Gaurav, who worked as a software marketing professional in Noida. He was travelling towards National Highway 24 along with his parents in his car when the incident took place.

The family of the deceased has alleged that a traffic police constable stopped their car by hitting it with a stick. When Gaurav objected to the constable’s act, it led to a heated argument between them.

It was during the heated argument that Gaurav suffered a heart attack. He was rushed to the Fortis Hospital in sector 63 of Noida, following which he was referred to Kailash Hospital in Noida sector 27.

He was declared dead by doctors at the Kailash Hospital.

According to a neighbour of Gaurav, he was a very soft-spoken person who hardly got into any argument.

Speaking about the incident, Gautam Budh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said, “One incident came to light through Media Reports that one person died during checking by Traffic Police. After enquiry it came to light that the deceased was prima facie diabetic in nature and he died due to Heart attack. The place of incident was near CISF Cut in District Ghaziabad. Information has been given to Ghaziabad Police.”

Tags:
NoidaNoida policeUttar Pradesh
Next
Story

Noida businessman rams BMW car into tree, dies on the spot

Must Watch

PT1M3S

Zee News Wrap: Watch top news stories of this hour