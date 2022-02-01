हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Noida extends Section 144 till March 31 in view of Covid-19, Assembly polls

Ashutosh Dwivedi, the additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) law and order, issued an order to prohibit the gathering of four or more people in a public space.

File Photo

New Delhi: In view of Covid-19 and upcoming Assembly polls, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has announced to extend the existing Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) till March 31.

Ashutosh Dwivedi, the additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) law and order, issued an order on Monday (January 31, 2022) to prohibit the gathering of four or more people in a public space.

