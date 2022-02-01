Noida extends Section 144 till March 31 in view of Covid-19, Assembly polls

New Delhi: In view of Covid-19 and upcoming Assembly polls, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has announced to extend the existing Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) till March 31.

Ashutosh Dwivedi, the additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) law and order, issued an order on Monday (January 31, 2022) to prohibit the gathering of four or more people in a public space.

#कोविड-19 महामारी, आगामी निर्वाचन-2022 व आगामी पर्वों को दृष्टिगत रखते हुए जनपद गौतमबुद्धनगर में शांति व्यवस्था व सौहार्द बनाए रखने एवं कोरोना संक्रमण को फैलने से रोकने के उद्देश्य से धारा-144 सीआरपीसी जो पूर्व से लागू है जो दिनांक 01 फरवरी 2022 से 31 मार्च 2022 तक प्रभावी रहेगी। pic.twitter.com/DhFyLbjbve — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) January 31, 2022

