Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Polling On November 7, Results On December 3

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Monday announced the schedule for holding assembly polls in five poll-bound states - Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. According to the EC, elections in the northeastern state of Mizoram will be held on November 7. Similarly, the polling in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23 and Telangana on November 30.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states. The announcement of poll dates was made by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar at a press conference here. Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases.

Mizoram: Important dates to remember

According to the Election Commission, the Date of Issue of the Gazette Notification is October 13, 2023 (Friday) and the Last Date Of Making Nominations is October 20, 2023 (Friday). The Date for Scrutiny of Nominations is October 21, 2023 (Saturday) and the Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures is October 23, 2023 (Monday).

The Date Of Polls for the Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 is November 7, 2023 (Tuesday) and the Date of Counting is December 3, 2023 (Sunday). The Date Before which the elections shall be completed is December 5, 2023 (Tuesday). Take a look at the Mizoram Assembly Elections Full Schedule in tabular form, below.

Model Code Of Conduct Comes Into Force



The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates. Rajiv Kumar was accompanied by the two Election Commissioners at the press conference. The elections to five states are crucial as these come months before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May next year.

Congress and BJP are the key players in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Telangana is expected to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Congress and BJP. Madhya Pradesh assembly has 230 seats. In the 2018 elections, Congress won 114 seats with a vote share of 41.5 per cent while BJP got 109 seats with a vote share of 41.6 per cent.

Congress government lost the majority in 2020 following the resignations of some MLAs considered loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia, who later joined the BJP. The BJP came to power in the state with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the Chief Minister.

Rajasthan has 200 seats with Congress almost winning a majority in the state in 2018 by wresting 99 seats. The party had a vote share of 39.8 per cent and has ruled the state for the past five years with Ashok Gehlot as Chief Minister BJP won 73 seats with a vote share of 39.3 per cent in the 2018 polls.

In Telangana, the ruling BRS won 88 of 119 seats and a vote share of 47.4 per cent in the 2018 elections. Congress came at a distant second with 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 per cent.

Congress stormed to power in Chhattisgarh in the 2018 elections, winning 68 of 90 seats in the state assembly. The party had a vote share of 43.9 per cent. BJP won 15 seats and had a vote share of 33.6 per cent.

In a 40-member Mizoram assembly, Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent to emerge victorious in the 2018 polls. Congress secured five seats and BJP won one seat. Political parties have been making preparations for the assembly polls in five states with their leaders addressing rallies and announcing promises to people.