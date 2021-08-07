हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Neeraj Chopra

'125 years of wait ends here': PM Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar celebrate Neeraj Chopra's gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Neeraj Chopra won the men`s javelin on Saturday with a best throw of 87.58 metres to claim a historic first Olympic athletics gold medal for India.

PM Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar celebrate Neeraj Chopra's gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Neeraj Chopra won the men`s javelin on Saturday with a best throw of 87.58 metres to claim a historic first Olympic athletics gold medal for India. The Czech Republic`s Jakub Vadlejch won silver with 86.67 metres and Vitezslav Vesely claimed the bronze with 85.44. 

Chopra, the 2018 Commonwealth champion, seized the lead with a throw of 87.03 on his first attempt, a distance no other competitor achieved during the final, winning India`s first gold of the Tokyo Games as his overjoyed team mates and coaches watched from the stands. 

The nation celebrated Chopra's achievments with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and iconic batsman Sachin Tendulkar joining the celebrations. Here are a few reactions:

Chopra became only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal after Abhinav Bindra won the 10-metre air rifle event at the 2008 Games.

- with Reuters inputs 

