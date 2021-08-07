'125 years of wait ends here': PM Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar celebrate Neeraj Chopra's gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Neeraj Chopra won the men`s javelin on Saturday with a best throw of 87.58 metres to claim a historic first Olympic athletics gold medal for India. The Czech Republic`s Jakub Vadlejch won silver with 86.67 metres and Vitezslav Vesely claimed the bronze with 85.44.

Chopra, the 2018 Commonwealth champion, seized the lead with a throw of 87.03 on his first attempt, a distance no other competitor achieved during the final, winning India`s first gold of the Tokyo Games as his overjoyed team mates and coaches watched from the stands.

The nation celebrated Chopra's achievments with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and iconic batsman Sachin Tendulkar joining the celebrations. Here are a few reactions:

History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/2NcGgJvfMS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021

Jana Gana Mana and the tricolour. Thank you #NeerajChopra for this moment! — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) August 7, 2021

A golden throw! Congratulations #NeerajChopra on historic first-ever track & field #Gold medal for India in #Javelin throw at #Tokyo2020. The country is so proud of you. With this, you took India to its highest ever medal tally at the #Olympics. You will inspire generations. pic.twitter.com/fQ5TAeI7Bg — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 7, 2021

नीरज ने जैवेलिन को पहुंचाया सूरज तक! India shines brighter today because of you, Neeraj. Your javelin carried the tricolour all the way and made it flutter with the pride of every Indian. What a moment for Indian sport!#Olympics #Tokyo2020 #Athletics #Gold pic.twitter.com/FZ52Ti6EZc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 7, 2021

THE KING BRINGS IT HOME 125 years of wait ends here in AFI's 75th year. We are speechless champion #NeerajChopra#Tokyo2020 #Athletics pic.twitter.com/w0WFmYTch7 — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 7, 2021

Chopra became only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal after Abhinav Bindra won the 10-metre air rifle event at the 2008 Games.

- with Reuters inputs