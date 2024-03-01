2 Legends In One Frame: Neeraj Chopra Meets Ratan Tata; See Pics Here

Neeraj Chopra, the Tokyo Olympic champion, is preparing to defend his title in Paris. Despite facing recurring injuries, Chopra has maintained an impressive performance record over the past two years.

"Grateful for the opportunity to meet Mr. Ratan Tata sir, a true visionary and source of inspiration," Neeraj posted on his Instagram after meeting the great Ratan Tata.

In 2022, he achieved a significant milestone at the Stockholm Diamond League in Sweden, setting a new personal best and national record with a monumental throw of 89.94 meters on June 30. This exceptional feat showcased his talent and hinted at the upward trajectory of his career, establishing him as a formidable presence on the global stage.

Continuing his momentum into 2023, Chopra solidified his position as one of the world's top javelin throwers. A historic moment unfolded at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, where he became the first Indian athlete to secure a gold medal in the men's javelin throw final. This victory not only marked a personal triumph but also a national celebration, symbolizing India's inaugural title in track and field at this level.

Adding to his illustrious journey, Chopra claimed another gold medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, in October 2023. Despite facing a technical setback that necessitated a repeat of his first throw, Chopra displayed remarkable focus and resilience. His fourth attempt soared to 88.88 meters, surpassing his previous record in Budapest and securing the top spot on the podium. This victory epitomized his unwavering pursuit of excellence and his ability to overcome adversity.

Neeraj Chopra's journey throughout 2022 and 2023 highlights his exceptional skill, unwavering dedication, and champion's spirit. With each throw, he not only pushes the boundaries of his sport but also serves as an inspiration for future generations of athletes, encouraging them to dream big and reach for the stars.