Sania Mirza is a huge star in India. Being the pioneer of women's tennis in the country, she has inspired many a women. But even after retirement, the Hyderabad-born player continues to be a huge role model for others. In the last year or so, she has gone through a lot of ups and downs in her personal life. Takind divorce from her ex-husband and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik must have been very tough for the tennis legend. But she has worked her way out of the tough time.

However, every now and then, she does share cryptic posts on Instagram Stories in which she is talking about crossing major challenges, and fighting through tough times. In an Instagram Story posted on Wednesday night, Sania wrote: "Some days she is a warrior, Some days she's a broken mess. Most days, she's a bit of both. But every day she's there. Standing, Fighting, Trying. She is me."

Take a look at Sania's Instagram Story below:

Sania's fans have sympathised with her after Malik announced his third marriage with Pakistani actress Sana Javed. Majority of the fans, on both sides of the border, felt that Malik had allegedly cheated on Sania. However, the tennis player remained silent on any of these accusations and wished all the best to Malik for his new life. In a statement released by Mirza family, it was known that Sania had taken a 'Khula' from Malik some time back and it was only after that he married Sana. In none of her Instagram Story has Sania ever mentioned Malik, Sana, or their marriage.

Not to forget, Sania and Shoaib have a son named Izhaan Mirza Malik. He lives in Dubai with his mother. Father Malik keeps posting pics with his son every now and then on his social media. He recently was there when Izhaan participated in a swimming championship for the kids. Izhaan not only participated but also a clinched a medal. Malik had then posted the pics and videos of the race on his Insta, writing: Baba is super proud of ya...First competition & a win." Sania's social media is mostly filled with pics of her and her son Izhaan. After separation, Izhaan is the only link between Malik and Sania.