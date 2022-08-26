24-year-old kickboxer Yora Tade dies after head blow during bout

Yora Tade, an Indian kickboxer died while fighting at the National Championships, a doctor said on Thursday (August 26). The fighter collapsed in the ring after getting a blow his head from his opponent Kesav Mudel during the final match in Chennai's southern city on Sunday. This has happened for the second time at the fatality in two months.

After the blow, the fighter was given immediate first aid and was taken straightaway to the hospital for emergency brain surgery. Unfortunately, the 24-old-year died after two days.

"The patient was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition and died during treatment," a doctor at the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital told AFP.

Tade was from Aruncahal Pradesh and had qualified for the finals of the Indian edition of the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations tournament. Police have started an inquest with the officials, who are preparing to send the boy's body to his hometown.

The chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh was "jolted" by the sad news of the young