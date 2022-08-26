NewsOther Sports
YORA TADE

24-year-old kickboxer Yora Tade dies after head blow during bout

After the blow, the fighter was given immediate first aid and was taken straightaway to the hospital for emergency brain surgery

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 12:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

24-year-old kickboxer Yora Tade dies after head blow during bout

Yora Tade, an Indian kickboxer died while fighting at the National Championships, a doctor said on Thursday (August 26). The fighter collapsed in the ring after getting a blow his head from his opponent Kesav Mudel during the final match in Chennai's southern city on Sunday. This has happened for the second time at the fatality in two months.

After the blow, the fighter was given immediate first aid and was taken straightaway to the hospital for emergency brain surgery. Unfortunately, the 24-old-year died after two days.

"The patient was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition and died during treatment," a doctor at the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital told AFP.

Tade was from Aruncahal Pradesh and had qualified for the finals of the Indian edition of the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations tournament. Police have started an inquest with the officials, who are preparing to send the boy's body to his hometown.

The chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh was "jolted" by the sad news of the young 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will the country be run by law or by 'community'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China helpless in front of Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why the 'business' of Chinese loan apps is dirty?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Your Protein Powder Real?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 25, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Implications of Russia-Ukraine war
DNA Video
DNA: CBI's 'strength test' against Lalu Yadav
DNA Video
DNA: Plan to get rid from tension of toll deduction
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of police barricade encroachment
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 24, 2022