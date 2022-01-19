हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
A Neeraj Chopra is born on internet: U18 javelin thrower Rohan Yadav's training video goes viral - WATCH

After Neeraj Chopra's record 87.58m throw at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, craze for the sport has only grown in the country. 

After Neeraj Chopra's record 87.58m throw at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, craze for the sport has only grown in the country. 

Speaking to a group of journalists from California where the 24-year-old is currently training, Neeraj said that he can himself see kids taking up sport, parents bringing their kids to the academy. 

Surely, the javelin fever has caught up and on Tuesday (January 18), a new Neeraj Chopra was born, at least on the internet. 

Peru-based Javelin throw coach Michael Musselmann posted a video in which young Rohan Yadav can be seen throwing the javelin as far as 65m. 

Musselmann wrote in caption of the video: "Rohan Yadav. Training 65m with 800g and he is only 15!! He is one of the biggest javelin talents in India. This throw alone would place him top 10 U18 in the world!!! He has a lot of potential. I have been coaching him since 2021. @afiindia keep an eye on him!"

Here's the video:

Musselmann further urged people on Twitter to come out and support Rohan financially as he could be become as good as Neeraj in next 4 to 6 years.

He wrote: "If you guys know of people who can help him, or sponsor him, let me know! We need javelins shoes supplements. He can be the next Chopra in 4-6 years from now."

