Asian Games 2023: Manika Batra, Manush Shah-Manav Thakkar Lose Quarterfinals Match

Indian table tennis player Manika Batra on Saturday lost in the quarterfinals of women’s singles while Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar lost in men's doubles at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. In a men's doubles quarterfinal match, Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar lost 3-2 to Republic of Korea's Woojin Jang and Jonghoon Lim. The Indian pair won second and fourth sets 7-11, and 6-11.

Manika lost to China's Yidi Wang 2-4. She won the second and fifth sets of the match 12-10 and 14-12. The table tennis events started on September 22 and will end on October 2. (Asian Games 2023: Mirabai Chanu Suffers From Thigh Injury, Finishes 4th In 49kg Category)

India's table tennis squad for the Asian Games:

Men’s singles: Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.

Women singles: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula.

Men's doubles: Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah.

Women's doubles: Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale.

Mixed doubles: Manika Batra/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sreeja Akula/Harmeet Desai.

Men's reserves: SFR Snehit, Sanil Shetty.

Women's reserves: Archana Kamath, Reeth Rishya.