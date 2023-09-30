Live Updates | Asian Games 2023 Day 7: India Play Pakistan In Men's Hockey And Squash Final
Asian Games 2023 Day 7: Indian boxer Lovling Borgohain plays in the quarter-finals of women's 75kg weight while India play Pakistan in men's hockey as well as men's squash final today
Murali Sreeshankar and Aldrin Jeswin will take part in Men's Long Jump qualification round early morning while the men's and women's team will be in action in golf too. All eyes will be on boxer Lovlina Borgohain as she aims to secure a medal today. She plays in women's 75 kg quarter-final. India's table tennis sensation Manika Batra will be in action too today.
There are two India vs Pakistan clashes today. The first one is a final in men's squash, which will be an intense one. The second IND vs PAK match will be seen in the men's hockey. India's Olympics silver-medallist Mirabai Chanu will also take part in women's 49kg weightlifting event. India have, so far, won 8 gold medals and are placed second in the medals tally behind China, Japan and South Korea.
Check LIVE Score and Updates from Asian Games Day 7 HERE.
Asian Games 2023, Day 7 LIVE: ATHLETICS Schedule Morning session
6:35 AM onwards: Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Groups A and B - Murali Sreeshankar & Jeswin Aldrin
6:38 AM onwards: Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles- Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara
6:45 AM onwards: Women’s 100m Hurdles Heats (1 & 2) - Jyothi Yarraji, Nithya Ramraj
7:05 AM onwards: Men’s 1500m Round 1 Heats - Ajay Kumar Saroj & Jinson Johnson
7:20 AM onwards: Women’s Heptathlon High Jump- Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara