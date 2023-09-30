Murali Sreeshankar and Aldrin Jeswin will take part in Men's Long Jump qualification round early morning while the men's and women's team will be in action in golf too. All eyes will be on boxer Lovlina Borgohain as she aims to secure a medal today. She plays in women's 75 kg quarter-final. India's table tennis sensation Manika Batra will be in action too today.

There are two India vs Pakistan clashes today. The first one is a final in men's squash, which will be an intense one. The second IND vs PAK match will be seen in the men's hockey. India's Olympics silver-medallist Mirabai Chanu will also take part in women's 49kg weightlifting event. India have, so far, won 8 gold medals and are placed second in the medals tally behind China, Japan and South Korea.

Check LIVE Score and Updates from Asian Games Day 7 HERE.