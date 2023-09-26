trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2667341
NewsOther Sports
ASIAN GAMES 2023

Asian Games 2023: Sailor Neha Thakur Grabs Silver Medal As India Medals Tally Swells To 12

Neha Thakur’s worst race was the fifth one where she got five points to end with a net score of 27 in the Asian Games 2023 on Tuesday. 

Edited By:  Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 12:45 PM IST|Source: PTI
Sailor Neha Thakur. (Source: Twitter)

Ningbo (China): Indian sailor Neha Thakur grabbed a silver in girl’s dinghy ILCA-4 event to open the country’s medal count in the sport on day three of the Asian Games 2023 on Tuesday. A rising sailor from National Sailing School Bhopal, Neha finished with a total of 32 points but her net score of 27 helped her earn the second spot behind gold medallist Noppassorn Khunboonjan of Thailand.

Singapore’s Kiera Marie Carlyle settled for a bronze with a net score of 28. In sailing, the competitor’s worst score from all the races is subtracted from the total points to determine the net score. The one with the lowest net score is adjudged the winner.

The girl’s dinghy ILCA-4 category consists of 11 races and Neha finished with 32 total points. Neha’s worst race was the fifth one where she got five points to end with a net score of 27. The ILCA-4 is defined as a one-design dinghy class in the laser series and is a one-design class of sailboat.

Men’s swimming 4x100m medley team smashes national record, advances to final

Hangzhou: The Indian men’s 4x100m medley relay team swam a sensational heat, obliterating the national record to enter the final of the Asian Games 2023 on Tuesday. The quartet of Srihari Nataraj, Likhith Selvaraj, Sajan Prakash and Tanish George Mathew clocked 3:40.84 to finish behind Japan in heat 1.

They bettered the national record of 3:44.94 set by Nataraj, Sandeep Sejwal, Prakash, Aaron D'Souza in the last edition of the Games in Jakarta. They finished fourth overall to advance to the final, which will be held later in the day.

The two other Indian swimmers competing in the day – Palak Joshi and Shivangi Sarma – failed to progress to the finals of their respective events. While Shivangi finished 17th in the women's 100m freestyle event, Palak was (2:25.81) ranked 14 among 19 swimmers in the women's 200m backstroke (58.31).

