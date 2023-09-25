Live Updates | Asian Games 2023 India Vs Singapore Hockey Match Live: First Quarter Gets Underway

LIVE Asian Games 2023 Updates: The Indian Men's Hockey Team is gearing up for their second match in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, facing Singapore after a remarkable 16-0 win against Uzbekistan in their tournament opener. Led by Captain Harmanpreet Singh and coached by Craig Fulton, the team is brimming with confidence but remains focused on each unique challenge. The players have undergone rigorous training, combining talent and experience to become a formidable force. Singapore, on the other hand, seeks redemption after a heavy 0-11 loss to Pakistan. The last encounter between India and Singapore in 2012 saw India win 15-1.

With upcoming matches against Japan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, the Indian team is well aware of the increasing competition. Their message remains clear: they are determined to compete, give their best, and uphold the legacy of Indian hockey. The match against Singapore takes place on September 26, 2023, at 0630 hrs IST, broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and available for streaming on Sony Liv. Fans are eagerly anticipating an exciting campaign from the Indian Men's Hockey Team in the ongoing Asian Games.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India vs Singapore Asian Games 2023.