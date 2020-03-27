Australia to host FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022

Australia will host the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in 2022 after being awarded the hosting rights for the prestigious tournament by the world governing body of basketball.

Australia and the Russian Basketball Federation were the two finalists bidding to host the FIBA's women’s competition two years from now.

The decision to handover the hosting rights to Australia was taken during the video conference of FIBA's Central Board on March 26 after the two sides submitted their bid and gave presentations.

Reflecting on the same, FIBA president Hamane Niang said that they are looking forward to the biggest women's basketball event taking place in Sydney.

"The Central Board saw two excellent presentations today from two basketball strong National Federations. I would like to congratulate them on their outstanding work and the effort and commitment which has gone into their bids. There can only be one host country for this event, and for 2022 it will be Australia," the official press release from FIBA stated.

"We look forward to the biggest women's event in basketball taking place in Sydney, and also the 12-month qualification period that will take place to be among the 12 teams playing in Australia," the official statement added.

The tournament will see a total of 144 players from 12 international teams competing in 38 games over 10 days in September and October 2022 in Sydney.

Notably, it will be the second time Basketball Australia will host FIBA's Women's Basketball World Cup after previously hosting it in 1994.