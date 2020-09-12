Australia's Steve Smith available for 2nd ODI against England after clearing concussion test

Manchester: Australia batsman Steve Smith on Saturday cleared his concussion test and will be available for selection for the upcoming second ODI against England. Smith was not a part of Australia`s team for the first ODI against England as he suffered a blow on his head in the nets on match eve, cricket.com.au reported.

He was then replaced by all-rounder Marcus Stoinis at the number three spot. Last year, during the Ashes, Smith had missed a Test match after being hit on the head by England`s Jofra Archer.

"Absolutely, I`m looking forward to seeing that happen. Anyone who bowls 150kms an hour, he loves the challenge so there`ll be no backing down from Steve Smith, I know that 100 per cent for sure," cricket.com.au had quoted Mitchell Marsh as saying after the first ODI.

Aaron Finch-led Australia had won the first ODI against England by 19 runs. Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazelwood came up with standout performances to hand visitors a win in the first ODI. Marsh and Maxwell had played knocks of 73 and 77 while Hazlewood returned with figures of 3-26 from his ten overs. Zampa had claimed four wickets as well which helped the Aussies to take a 1-0 lead in the three match ODI series.