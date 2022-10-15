Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After a loss in their season opener, Bengal Warriors secured back-to-back wins to get their campaign up and running. A well balanced team with plenty of players contributing, the Season 7 champions look poised to have another strong campaign. Their captain Maninder Singh has led by example having scored 29 raid points this season. He’s received good support from the likes of Shrikant Jadhav, Manoj Gowda and Deepak Hooda whenever he’s been off the mat. The aforementioned trio, in fact, have combined for 37 raid points this season. On the defensive side of things, Girish Maruti Ernak has been their main man with a total of 14 tackle points in just three matches. Vaibhav Garje and Shubham Shinde have been their next best defenders with six and five tackle points respectively.

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, are yet to win a match this season and will be keen to register their first win of the campaign on Saturday. For that to happen, the three-time champions will need Sachin and all-rounder Rohit Gulia to be more clinical in attack. The duo have notched up 22 raid points each this season but haven’t had backup with their next best contributor being Vishwas S with seven raid points. Like their attack, the Pirates’ defence can also do much better as well. Sunil’s nine tackle points make him Patna Pirates’ best performing defender so far and needless to say, they will be expecting a whole lot more from players like Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C and Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj on that front.

Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates head-to-head

Patna Pirates are the more dominant team in the head-to-head with Bengal Warriors. The three-time champions have won 12 of the 19 clashes between these teams. Bengal Warriors have won only four times, while there have also been three ties.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirateswill be played on Saturday, October 15.

Where will the match between Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

When will the match between Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.