Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Jaipur Pink Panthers will be confident after winning their last two matches and will be keen to register a third consecutive win. Their last game saw Arjun Deshwal bag a Super 10 while skipper Sunil Kumar scored eight tackle points. Deshwal will be the Panthers’ go-to man in attack once again and he’ll be eager to have a major impact on the upcoming contest. Rahul Chaudhari with seven points in the Panthers’ last match showed what he’s capable of and he along with V Ajith Kumar are expected to support Deshwal in attack. On the defensive side of things, the Season 1 champions will be hoping that skipper Sunil Kumar as well as Sahul Kumar, Abhishek KS and Ankush can have their say on the contest.

Thank you @BLACKCAPS for hosting us in the lead-up to the #T20WorldCup. We look forward to welcoming you for the dual tours of Pakistan in December and April. https://t.co/XywnBM7sjW — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 14, 2022

As far as Gujarat Giants go, they will be raring to return to the mat after notching up their first win of the campaign last night. Their main threat in attack will be Rakesh, who has been sensational this season and was his team’s top scorer in their last outing with 15 points. Captain Chandran Ranjit and all-rounder Parteek Dhaiya will be Rakesh’s supporting cast while raiding and they will hope to step up after underwhelming performances so far. On the defensive front, Sourav Gulia, who bagged a High 5 last night, will be a player to keep an eye on and all-rounders Arkam Shaikh and Shankar Gadai have also proven themselves while tackling, which is why opposition raiders can ignore their presence at their peril.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head

Jaipur Pink Panthers have faced Gujarat Giants 10 times with the former winning thrice and the latter emerging on top six times. There has also been one tie when these two teams have met in the past.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants will be played on Saturday, October 15.

Where will the match between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

When will the match between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.