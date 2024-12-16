His history-scripting world title was not just a result of good strategy on the chess board, said Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh on Monday, crediting mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton for helping him tame the "emotional pressure" of competing at the biggest stage.

The 18-year-old Gukesh, who defeated China's Ding Liren to become the youngest ever owner of the world title, arrived here on Monday to a rousing welcome from enthusiastic fans and officials.

"In a world championship, it's not only about chess. There is a lot of mental and emotional pressure to deal with. Paddy's teachings helped me in that regard," Gukesh said in a press meet organised by Velammal Vidyalaya, his childhood school.

Upton, a renowned mental conditioning coach, worked with Gukesh in the run-up to and during the 14-game marathon event in Singapore.

"The suggestions and the conversations I have had with him have been very important for me and my development as a player," he said.

Gukesh also detailed how his association started with the South African, who has the experience of working with the 2011 cricket World Cup-winning Indian cricket team and the national men's hockey team that bagged a bronze at the Paris Olympics.

"Paddy has been a very important part of my team. After I won the Candidates (April), I asked Sandeep sir (Sandeep Singhal of Westbridge Capital) for a mental trainer," Gukesh recalled.

"He immediately put me in touch with Paddy Upton, who has a lot of experience working with high-performance athletes," said the youngster.

In an interview to PTI a day after Gukesh's win, Upton had lauded the teenager's 'self-awareness."

"I think that's the thing that's really stood out, his ability to recognise his thoughts and manage his mind and his understanding of how to do so," Upton said.

"...he is a world champion because he was able to manage himself and remain focused and stay in the game even though he's 0-1 down right from the beginning. So that really is a mark of a champion," he had stated.

Gukesh also thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin for supporting him in his chess journey.

"Definitely, there was a lot of support from the Tamil Nadu government. Honorable Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister invite me home and encourage me whenever I achieve something.

"The Tamil Nadu government sponsored me during the Chennai Grandmasters last year. They made all the arrangements. That's how I won the tournament and qualified for the Candidates.

"If we get more support like this, I believe more chess players will come. I am very thankful to the Tamil Nadu government," he said.

Gukesh is only the second Indian after the great Viswanathan Anand to claim the world title. Anand played a pivotal role in shaping the teenager at his academy here.

Accidental Chess Player

Gukesh's father Dr Rajnikanth, who is an ENT surgeon by profession, said he encouraged his son to join chess sessions in the school as a hobby.

"You have to have interest and hard work, otherwise nothing will happen. We did not plan to make him a chess player, but enrolled him in Velammal school chess class as part of the extra-curricular activity.

"But we supported him once he showed interest and worked hard. As a parent, we tried to give him as much exposure as possible. That's what I can suggest to other parents as well.

"We should try to give as much exposure as possible to what your children are interested in," he added.

Rajnikanth said Gukesh likes to continuously play in tournaments to ensure that he always remains in touch with the sport.

"Some players play tournaments once in two months — one month preparation and next month playing in tournaments. As far as he (Gukesh) is concerned, games are his practice.

"He learns from his losses and wins. If I don't give him a tournament for a month, he becomes restless. That's his choice," he added.