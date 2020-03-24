हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus COVID-19: Wrestler Bajrang Punia to donate six months salary to Haryana's relief fund

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 492 and nine people have died due to the virus, the health ministry said on Monday.

Coronavirus COVID-19: Wrestler Bajrang Punia to donate six months salary to Haryana&#039;s relief fund

New Delhi: Wrestler Bajrang Punia on Monday pledged to donate his sixth months` salary towards Haryana`s COVID-19 Relief Fund. The wrestler announced it on his Twitter account.

As many as 15,17,327 passengers have been screened at airports so far.Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases in the country which stands at 74, according to the ministry.Kerala, which reported India`s first coronavirus case, has 67 confirmed cases.

The World Health Organisation had declared coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

