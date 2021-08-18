Formula One: Japanese Grand Prix cancelled for 2021 due to COVID-19

The 2021 Japanese Formula One Grand Prix, scheduled to be held in October, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday (August 18). The race, which was also cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 situation, was due to be held in mid-October, the third event in a planned triple header after the Russian Grand Prix and the rescheduled Turkish GP.

“Following ongoing discussions with the promoter and authorities in Japan the decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country,” Formula One said in a statement.

“Formula 1 is now working on the details of the revised calendar and will announce the final details in the coming weeks. Formula 1 has proven this year, and in 2020, that we can adapt and find solutions to the ongoing uncertainties and is excited by the level of interest in locations to host Formula 1 events this year and beyond,” the statement added.

Japan hosted the season’s final race six times in the late 1990s and early 2000s, however the 2021 calendar will conclude with the first Saudi Arabia Grand Prix on 5 December followed by the finale in Abu Dhabi a week later.

The season continues with the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa on 29 August. Mercedes Lewis Hamilton holds a narrow eight-point lead over Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the driver standings.