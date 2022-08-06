The Indian men's hockey team's route to the final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games here became easier as they will meet comparative lower-ranked South Africa in the semifinals after the latter qualified for the last-four stage ahead of New Zealand. The Indian men secured their place in the semifinals with a comprehensive 4-1 victory against Wales on Thursday which helped them top the standings as England finished with the same 10 points but with an inferior goal difference. England, needing to beat Canada by a 14-goal margin to top Pool B, could manage an 11-2 win, thus finishing second.

In Pool A, South Africa, ranked 13th in FIH World Rankings, caused a big upset when they defeated the 9th-ranked New Zealand 4-3 in their last preliminary league match. That took South Africa to seven points, leaving the Black Sticks tied with Pakistan on four points from one win, one draw and two defeats. Pakistan, thus had a chance of climbing to the second spot if they managed to beat top seed and six-time champions Australia by a two-goal margin. But the Kookaburras were too strong for Pakistan and emerged 7-0 winner, topping the group with an all-win record.

South Africa thus secured a place in the semifinals, the second time they will be playing in the last-four stage after the 2002 edition at Manchester. South Africa will now meet India in the semifinal on Saturday while World No. 1 Australia will meet England in the other semifinal. On paper, it would be easier for India to beat South Africa in the semifinals than New Zealand. Not only are they lower ranked than India but the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists had beaten them in both their matches in the FIH Pro League late last year.

Match Details

India vs South Africa

Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey Semifinal

Saturday, August 6

10.30 pm IST

When will the India vs South Africa Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey Semifinal take place?

10:30 pm IST.

India vs South Africa head-to-head record

IND - 10

SA - 2

Where to watch India vs South Africa semifinal, Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s hockey match?

The India vs South Africa semifinal, Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s hockey match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.

Indian men’s hockey squad

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders: Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek

Chief Coach - Graham Reid

South African men’s hockey squad

Goalkeepers: Gowan Jone, Siyavuya Nolutshungu

Defenders: Connor Beauchamp, Leneal Jackson, Matthew Guise-Brown, Jethro Eustice, Daniel Bell

Midfielders: Tim Drummond (captain), Nduduzo Lembethe, Taine Paton, Ryan Julius, Nicholas Spooner, Samkelo Mvimbi

Forwards: Mustapha Cassiem, Keenan Horne, Tevin Kok, Dayaan Cassiem, Nqobile Ntuli

Chief Coach - Garreth Ewing