NewsOther Sports
BENGAL WARRIORS VS HARYANA STEELERS LIVE SCORE

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights: Haryana Steelers beat BW

BW vs HS, Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow match updates and live score of Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 11:07 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights: Haryana Steelers beat BW
LIVE Blog

After an exciting start to the vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 on Day 1, we bring you the live coverage of Day 2 in which Patna Pirates will clash against the Puneri Paltan first. Followed up by Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas and the third clash will be between Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers.

Three-time champions Patna Pirates will have their lead raider Sachin to spearhead their attack. He scored 172 raid points last season, which made him the pick of the raiders for Patna Pirates.  In defence, captain Neeraj Kumar will be in-charge, who scored 53 tackle points last season.

On the other hand, Puneri Paltan will also be ready for the 3-time champions as they eye a positive start to their campaign. Aslam enjoyed a fine vivo Pro Kabaddi debut campaign with Puneri Paltan last season, will be their go-to raider. He scored 169 raid points to become the top raider for Puneri Paltan in Season 8.

08 October 2022
22:41 PM

Haryana Steelers win

Haryana Steelers beat Bengal Warriors in match no. 6 of the Pro Kabaddi Season 9.

22:31 PM

LIVE Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers - HS leading!

Haryana Steelers with a high point lead at the moment. Things looking out of hands for Bengal Warriors.

HS 33 - 24 BW

22:15 PM

LIVE Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers - HS take lead!

Haryana Steelers leading at the moment with a one-point difference in the second half.

BW 19 -20 HS

22:01 PM

LIVE Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers - BW leading by one point

Bengal Warriors leading by one point at half-time. 

BW 13 - 12 HS

21:47 PM

LIVE Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers - Action begins!

Action between the Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers kicks off. HS with a one-point lead in the first half.

BW 6 - 7 HS

21:38 PM

LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas - Match ends as draw

Another draw on Day 2 as the scores are 33 - 33 at full-time. What an interesting contest between Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas.

21:30 PM

LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas - TT leading

Tamil Thalaivas have taken the lead and are keeping it tight to keep it this way only. They were trailing at that time.

GG 26 - 29 TT

21:21 PM

LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas - TT bounce back

Tamil Thalaivas leading the game now with 3 points after half-time. This contest can go anywhere now.

GG 22 - 25 TT

21:03 PM

LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas - GG with the lead

Gujarat Giants leading the match against Tamil Thalaivas in the first half of the match.

GG 17 - 15 TT

20:32 PM

LIVE Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates - Match ends in draw

Match no. 4 ends as a draw after an intense contest between the Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan.

Patna Pirates 34 - 34 Puneri Paltan

20:17 PM

LIVE Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates - Going right down to the wire

The matchup between Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan i going right down to the wire. The score is tied at 34 - 34 in the second half.

Patna Pirates 34 - 34 Puneri Paltan

20:07 PM

LIVE Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates - Twist!

Patna Pirates are now leading after trailing in the first half. The second half is getting more and more interesting as both teams push the paddle now.

Puneri Paltan 26 - 29 Patna Pirates

19:58 PM

LIVE Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates - Half-time!

Puneri Paltan are leading with 7 points at half-time of the Match no. 4 of the vivo Pro Kabaddi season 9.

Puneri Paltan 23 - 16 Patna Pirates

19:39 PM

LIVE Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates - It is getting hotter and hotter!

The contest between Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates is getting very intense as both teams fight against each other. Puneri Paltan are leading with 4 points.

PUN 20 - 16 PAT

19:25 PM

LIVE Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates - Intense contest!

Both teams are going at full throttle against each other. Puneri Paltan are leading the scoreline currently but the gap in the points is not so big.

Puneri Paltan 4 - 5 Patna Pirates

19:06 PM

LIVE Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates - Stay tuned!

Matches taking place today - Match 1: Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, Match 2: Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 3: Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers.

19:05 PM

LIVE Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates - Big news

Fazel Atrachali, Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui will not feature in the clash as they are yet to land in India due to visa issues.

18:48 PM

LIVE Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates - Pro Kabaddi Season 9 Day 1

Checkout the vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 Day 1 as it happened HERE.

18:43 PM

LIVE Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates - Hello!

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates match of the vivo Pro Kabaddi season 9. Action starts at 7:30 PM (IST), stay tuned.

18:43 PM

LIVE Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates - Hello!

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates match of the vivo Pro Kabaddi season 9. Action starts at 7:30 PM (IST), stay tuned.

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers live scorePuneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates 2022PUN vs PAT livevivo pro kabaddi 2022 schedule season 9

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites
DNA Video
DNA: China...where Islam is really in danger!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the ruckus in Bidar?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk