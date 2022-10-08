Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights: Haryana Steelers beat BW
BW vs HS, Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow match updates and live score of Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas
Trending Photos
After an exciting start to the vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 on Day 1, we bring you the live coverage of Day 2 in which Patna Pirates will clash against the Puneri Paltan first. Followed up by Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas and the third clash will be between Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers.
The stage is set
The spotlight is ready
Two rising stars in a battle for glory
Which team will reign supreme in tonight's #FantasticPanga #vivoProKabaddi #SachinTanwar #AslamInamdar #PATvPUN pic.twitter.com/001MMI1ljS — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 8, 2022
Three-time champions Patna Pirates will have their lead raider Sachin to spearhead their attack. He scored 172 raid points last season, which made him the pick of the raiders for Patna Pirates. In defence, captain Neeraj Kumar will be in-charge, who scored 53 tackle points last season.
Less then 5 Hours for the #Panga to begin!
Are you all excited?
.
.#PuneriPaltan #BhaariPaltan #Gheuntak #vivoProKabaddi #BhaariKabaddi #Paltangiri https://t.co/uscbD8ysNK — Puneri Paltan (@PuneriPaltan) October 8, 2022
On the other hand, Puneri Paltan will also be ready for the 3-time champions as they eye a positive start to their campaign. Aslam enjoyed a fine vivo Pro Kabaddi debut campaign with Puneri Paltan last season, will be their go-to raider. He scored 169 raid points to become the top raider for Puneri Paltan in Season 8.
Haryana Steelers win
Haryana Steelers beat Bengal Warriors in match no. 6 of the Pro Kabaddi Season 9.
धाकड़ रेड पर धाकड़ रेड पर धाकड़ सुपर टेन #FantasticPanga from Manjeet to bring up his SUPER 10 #HarDilHaryanvi #BENvHS #vivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/1gj25FTbZj
— Haryana Steelers (@HaryanaSteelers) October 8, 2022
LIVE Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers - HS leading!
Haryana Steelers with a high point lead at the moment. Things looking out of hands for Bengal Warriors.
HS 33 - 24 BW
34' Hamara pehla All-Out Season 9 ka
What a DHAAKAD performance in the 2nd half so far
HS 31-24 BEN#HarDilHaryanvi #BENvHS pic.twitter.com/EWjTRKcZHQ
— Haryana Steelers (@HaryanaSteelers) October 8, 2022
LIVE Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers - HS take lead!
Haryana Steelers leading at the moment with a one-point difference in the second half.
BW 19 -20 HS
It takes to stop a #BENvHS #FantasticPanga #vivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/fKBccRZJyx
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 8, 2022
LIVE Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers - BW leading by one point
Bengal Warriors leading by one point at half-time.
BW 13 - 12 HS
Warriors are roaring at the half-way mark
With the HT scoreline reading #BEN 13:12 #HS, can Haryana make a U-turn in this game? #BENvHS #FantasticPanga #vivoProKabaddi
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 8, 2022
LIVE Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers - Action begins!
Action between the Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers kicks off. HS with a one-point lead in the first half.
BW 6 - 7 HS
Time to multiply happiness 3x as we are heading to another Panga shortly #BENvHS unfolds LIVE on the Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar. All updates on https://t.co/cfORnVakqn & the official Pro Kabaddi app.#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 8, 2022
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas - Match ends as draw
Another draw on Day 2 as the scores are 33 - 33 at full-time. What an interesting contest between Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas.
Seeing you chant from the stands,
Makes us go
This #FantasticPanga become a part of the Fan Squad https://t.co/mttk5Hev0t#vivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/3c3Tv3Hvw8
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 8, 2022
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas - TT leading
Tamil Thalaivas have taken the lead and are keeping it tight to keep it this way only. They were trailing at that time.
GG 26 - 29 TT
Can the Thalaivas turn the tide
Will they be up to the task tonight#PATvPUN #FantasticPanga #vivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/EBPcUE7Xos
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 8, 2022
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas - TT bounce back
Tamil Thalaivas leading the game now with 3 points after half-time. This contest can go anywhere now.
GG 22 - 25 TT
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas - GG with the lead
Gujarat Giants leading the match against Tamil Thalaivas in the first half of the match.
GG 17 - 15 TT
Time for round 2 on Day 2’s #FantasticPanga between Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas
The action unfolds on Star Sports 2/2 HD/1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi/First/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada, Star Maa Gold, Star Suvarna Plus, Utsav Movies & Disney+Hotstar.#GGvCHE #vivoProKabaddi
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 8, 2022
LIVE Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates - Match ends in draw
Match no. 4 ends as a draw after an intense contest between the Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan.
Patna Pirates 34 - 34 Puneri Paltan
LIVE Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates - Going right down to the wire
The matchup between Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan i going right down to the wire. The score is tied at 34 - 34 in the second half.
Patna Pirates 34 - 34 Puneri Paltan
LIVE Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates - Twist!
Patna Pirates are now leading after trailing in the first half. The second half is getting more and more interesting as both teams push the paddle now.
Puneri Paltan 26 - 29 Patna Pirates
LIVE Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates - Half-time!
Puneri Paltan are leading with 7 points at half-time of the Match no. 4 of the vivo Pro Kabaddi season 9.
Puneri Paltan 23 - 16 Patna Pirates
LIVE Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates - It is getting hotter and hotter!
The contest between Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates is getting very intense as both teams fight against each other. Puneri Paltan are leading with 4 points.
PUN 20 - 16 PAT
LIVE Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates - Intense contest!
Both teams are going at full throttle against each other. Puneri Paltan are leading the scoreline currently but the gap in the points is not so big.
Puneri Paltan 4 - 5 Patna Pirates
LIVE Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates - Stay tuned!
Matches taking place today - Match 1: Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, Match 2: Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 3: Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers.
Shanivaar ki raat, #TriplePanga ke saath
Don’t go anywhere as we get your weekend covered with full-on action, drama, and thrill!
Day 2 of #vivoProKabaddi Season 9 is shortly coming your way!#FantasticPanga
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 8, 2022
LIVE Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates - Big news
Fazel Atrachali, Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui will not feature in the clash as they are yet to land in India due to visa issues.
LIVE Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates - Pro Kabaddi Season 9 Day 1
Checkout the vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 Day 1 as it happened HERE.
The Pirates from Patna pitted against the Paltans from Pune
P P = Promises to serve up #FantasticPanga
Here https://t.co/amJG25fF0F #PATvPUN #vivoProKabaddi
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 8, 2022
LIVE Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates - Hello!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates match of the vivo Pro Kabaddi season 9. Action starts at 7:30 PM (IST), stay tuned.
LIVE Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates - Hello!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates match of the vivo Pro Kabaddi season 9. Action starts at 7:30 PM (IST), stay tuned.
More Stories