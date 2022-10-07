NewsOther Sports
JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS VS UP MATCH TODAY

Highlights Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Day 1: Dabang Delhi KC, Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddhas secure first win

JAI vs UP, Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow match updates and live score of Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas

Highlights Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Day 1: Dabang Delhi KC, Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddhas secure first win
After a highly-anticipated wait, Pro Kabaddi Season 9 is ready to begin at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, October 7th from 7:30 PM IST. Fans will finally make their return to the stadiums for the new campaign after a long wait due to the pandemic. The opening day of the new season offers fans a triple panga with Dabang Delhi K.C. and U Mumba competing in the first match, while Bengaluru Bulls face Telugu Titans in the second. The last game from the opening day features Jaipur Pink Panthers and U.P. Yoddhas.

When and where to watch PKL 2022?

Here’s our preview for the opening-day matches: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U.P. Yoddhas

The final match of the opening day in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will feature Jaipur Pink Panthers crossing swords with U.P. Yoddhas. The Season 1 champions look like a solid squad on paper and will be hoping that they can fulfill their potential on the mat. With raiders like Rahul Chaudhari, Arjun Deshwal and V Ajith Kumar in the team, the Panthers have ensured that they have multiple choices in attack. Arjun Deshwal was the second-highest raid points (267) scorer last season and will be the team’s primary raider with the support of Rahul Chaudhari and V Ajith Kumar as secondary raiders. In defence, Jaipur Pink Panthers have the experienced Sunil Kumar and Sahul Kumar, who impressed with his tackling for the Season 1 champions in the last campaign. Furthermore, new additions like Lucky Sharma and Nitin Chandel will also hope to help out defensively.

As far as the U.P. Yoddhas are concerned, all eyes will be on their exciting raiding trio of Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill and Nitin Tomar. All three raiders are match-winners on their day and will share the burden of earning raid points for the Yoddhas. The duo of Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill scored 188 and 189 raid points for the Yoddhas last season and will back themselves to get even more points in the upcoming campaign with Nitin Tomar by their side to ease the attacking burden on them. Defensively, a lot will depend on their established pairing of Nitesh Kumar and Sumit. Both the defenders have plenty of experience of playing alongside each other and you can rest assured that opposition raiders won’t be looking forward to facing them. Sumit, who was among the top five defenders in the last two seasons, makes for a perfect partner for the more experienced Nitesh, who will be the leader of the U.P. Yoddhas defence.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U.P. Yoddhas head-to-head

Jaipur Pink Panthers and U.P. Yoddhas have played against each other seven times. The Panthers have won three matches while the Yoddhas have secured four wins.

07 October 2022
22:58 PM

LIVE Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas

Pradeep Narwal's late flair in the second half helped UP Yoddhas pull off a stunning win over Jaipur Pink Panthers.

 

22:17 PM

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas

Jaipur Pink Panthers with a three point lead vs UP Yoddhas at Half time. Both teams are giving each other a tight contest.

Jaipur Pink Panthers 15 - 12 UP Yoddhas

21:58 PM

LIVE Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas

Pradeep Narwal has scored ZERO points so far with Surender Gill taking the charge. Jaipur has kept Narwal silent but UP take the lead.

Jaipur 16-20 UP

21:32 PM

LIVE Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans

A thrilling win for the Bulls, at one point they were on the back foot but they bounced back in the second half. Telugu Titans lost the track in the second half. TT will want Siddharth Desai to deliver in the next match.

Bengaluru 34-29 Hyderabad

21:16 PM

LIVE Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans

Vikash Kondola and Bharat lead BB's fight. Two points lead for the Bulls but you can not write off TT. Siddharth Desai needs to fire.

Bengaluru 26-24 Hyderabad

21:11 PM

LIVE Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans

TT takes the early lead of 1 point in the first phase of 2nd half. Both the teams still playing on Do-or-die. This is going to be a last-minute or last-raid game.

Bengaluru 19-20 Hyderabad

21:03 PM

LIVE Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans

21:01 PM

LIVE Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans

BB's Vikash Kandola and Neeraj Narwal lead in the raiding department while TT's Vinay scores 4 points. Both teams going all guns blazing.

Bengaluru 17-17 Hyderabad

20:54 PM

LIVE Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans

No points for both team captains so far. Siddharth Desai is also taking time to gear up.

Bengaluru 12-7 Hyderabad

20:45 PM

LIVE Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans

Both sides are playing on their defence with the match going neck to neck in the first 5 minutes.

Bengaluru 6-4 Hyderabad

20:23 PM

LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba

Thumping win by defending champions Naveen Kumar's Dabang Delhi as they beat U Mumba by 14 points.

Delhi 41-27 Mumbai

 

20:17 PM

LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba

20:15 PM

LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba

 

 

20:13 PM

LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba

 

20:13 PM

LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba

Mumbai's Ashish fighting back but Delhi's defenders Vishal, Krishna and Sandeep Dhull maintain 7 points lead.

Delhi 27-20 Mumbai

 

20:12 PM

LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba

Mumbai's Ashish fighting back but Delhi's defenders Vishal, Krishna and Sandeep Dhull maintain 7 points lead.

Delhi 27-20 Mumbai

 

20:03 PM

LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba

Super 10 for Dabang Delhi KC. He puts his team on the top with Delhi leading by 10 points.

Delhi 23-13 Mumbai

 

20:01 PM

LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba

19:59 PM

LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba

 

19:55 PM

LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba - Half Time

Delhi 19-10 Mumbai

19:51 PM

LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba

 

19:46 PM

LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba

U Mumba bounce back with both raiders and defenders working but they need to tackle Naveen who is on a roll.

19:41 PM

LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba

Ever since Naveen Kumar's debut, Dabang Delhi has reached qualifiers every time.
 

19:38 PM

LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba

Delhi playing like defending champion, take early lead in the match.

19:23 PM

LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba

Kumar Singh takes the first point of the season and U Mumba kickstarts the season. Naveen comes back safe in the do-or-die raid. No points for both the defence so far.

19:11 PM

LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba - Fans in Bengaluru getting ready

19:09 PM

LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba

Anup Kumar has the mic in hand

18:57 PM

LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba

Here's how both teams are lined up

18:52 PM

LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pro Kabaddi (@prokabaddi)

18:43 PM

LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba

18:17 PM

LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba

18:16 PM

LIVE Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas

18:14 PM

LIVE Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans match

 

18:11 PM

LIVE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba Match

 

18:09 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Day 1. Dabang Delhi KC will cross swords with U Mumba in the opening encounter. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates.

