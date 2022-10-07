Highlights Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Day 1: Dabang Delhi KC, Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddhas secure first win

After a highly-anticipated wait, Pro Kabaddi Season 9 is ready to begin at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, October 7th from 7:30 PM IST. Fans will finally make their return to the stadiums for the new campaign after a long wait due to the pandemic. The opening day of the new season offers fans a triple panga with Dabang Delhi K.C. and U Mumba competing in the first match, while Bengaluru Bulls face Telugu Titans in the second. The last game from the opening day features Jaipur Pink Panthers and U.P. Yoddhas.

Here’s our preview for the opening-day matches: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U.P. Yoddhas

The final match of the opening day in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will feature Jaipur Pink Panthers crossing swords with U.P. Yoddhas. The Season 1 champions look like a solid squad on paper and will be hoping that they can fulfill their potential on the mat. With raiders like Rahul Chaudhari, Arjun Deshwal and V Ajith Kumar in the team, the Panthers have ensured that they have multiple choices in attack. Arjun Deshwal was the second-highest raid points (267) scorer last season and will be the team’s primary raider with the support of Rahul Chaudhari and V Ajith Kumar as secondary raiders. In defence, Jaipur Pink Panthers have the experienced Sunil Kumar and Sahul Kumar, who impressed with his tackling for the Season 1 champions in the last campaign. Furthermore, new additions like Lucky Sharma and Nitin Chandel will also hope to help out defensively.

As far as the U.P. Yoddhas are concerned, all eyes will be on their exciting raiding trio of Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill and Nitin Tomar. All three raiders are match-winners on their day and will share the burden of earning raid points for the Yoddhas. The duo of Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill scored 188 and 189 raid points for the Yoddhas last season and will back themselves to get even more points in the upcoming campaign with Nitin Tomar by their side to ease the attacking burden on them. Defensively, a lot will depend on their established pairing of Nitesh Kumar and Sumit. Both the defenders have plenty of experience of playing alongside each other and you can rest assured that opposition raiders won’t be looking forward to facing them. Sumit, who was among the top five defenders in the last two seasons, makes for a perfect partner for the more experienced Nitesh, who will be the leader of the U.P. Yoddhas defence.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U.P. Yoddhas head-to-head

Jaipur Pink Panthers and U.P. Yoddhas have played against each other seven times. The Panthers have won three matches while the Yoddhas have secured four wins.