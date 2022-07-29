After the historic bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the Indian men's hockey team will aim to extend their dream run on the international stage with another staggering performance in the Commonwealth 2022, at Birmingham. Ahead of India's first game against Ghana in an exclusive interview with Zee News, star defender Jarmanpreet Singh opened up on India's preparations ahead of the CWG 2022 and how his life took a turn during the dope ban.

Q. How is the preparation for the Commonwealth 2022 going on?

A. We are preparing for this big event for a long time and we need to make this opportunity count. We are all geared up for the event and we are well prepared.

Q. India last won gold in CWG way back in 2002, India finished 4th in 2018 after history in Tokyo do you think India can claim gold at Birmingham?

A. We are definately going for gold this year. We all are aiming for the podium finish. As we know that India did well in the last Olympics in Tokyo. We have a medal in it and now we are confident that we will turn in it into gold this time.

Q. Australia is dominating World Hockey? Do you think India has what it takes to beat the Aussies?

A. There is no doubt that Australia is a great team but we are not focusing on one team right now. We are focusing on all the teams as we believe that CWG is a very big event. Every team in the competition wants to win it and all the teams will be tough to beat. We will play every game on its merit.

Q. We are facing Ghana, Wales, England and Canada in CWG which team is the toughest team to beat and why?

A. For me, all the teams are tough to beat but if I have to pick one then it would be England. All the teams will look to go with their full strength. But the England game will be a crucial one for us.

Q. Which is the team to beat in CWG 2022?

A. India is definately going to play the final. I don't know about the rest of the teams.

Q. How's your equation with coach Graham Reid? What special training is he giving you all?

A. All the events are big for us. The CWG is here, after this there will be World Cup then the Asia Games and then the Olympics again. We are going step by step and so is the coach. Graham Reid is trying to push us in every department ahead of the big games and we are counting on our hard work.

Q. There is a downfall in India's performance after the Tokyo heroics, what do you think is the reason behind it?

A. We are giving our best in all things. We are looking to improve in all the departments. We have worked on the problems that we have faced in the last year or so and I think India are all set for the CWG 2022.

Q. Indian camp was struck by covid-19 recently. How was the environment of the team then?

A. We are like an extended family. It was a tough time for us. We support each other and kept on doing hard work. Covid-19 was more about mental toughness for us. We kept on supporting each other in highs and lows.

Q. 10 months game between the Asian games and Paris Olympics what do you think about it?

It will definately help us. It will keep us in momentum. We are here to play Hockey and more competition will help us keep the camp motivated.

Q. How did Hockey enter your life?

I started my Hockey in Amritsar. My school was pretty much focused on Hockey and that's why I started playing the game. I joined the school team when I was in the sixth standard.

Q. How did you tackle the dope ban phase? Who supported you the most during the ban?

A. It was the toughest time for me. I had to leave the game for two years. It was my bad phase but I turned it around by using it to improve my life. I got support from my family and thank god that I am back in the Indian men's hockey squad. Senior players and Hockey India also supported me during the dope ban. I got to know about the Sports App at that time. They gave me 360 support with training Content, Community support and brand sponsorship. I am benefitting from brand sponsorships currently. An athlete requires support and access to shine and rise to such heights.

Q. Your biggest inspiration from the team?

A. The Indian hockey team was my biggest inspiration. There is nothing bigger than playing for your national side. In life, my father is the biggest inspiration. He is one person who stands behind me no matter what.

Q. Favourite hockey player?

A. Gurbaj Singh

Q. One sport other than Hockey?

A. Badminton

Q. If not hockey then what?

A. Hockey is my first and last love

Q. What is your cheat meal?

A. Parathe