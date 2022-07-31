Smriti Mandhana became the first Indian women to score over 1,000 runs in T20 international cricket on Sunday (July 31), as India thrashed Pakistan women by 8 wickets in the Commonwealth Games 2022 at Edgbaston. Mandhana remained unbeaten on 63 off 42 as India chased their target of 100 runs in just 11.4 overs against Pakistan. The left-hander smashed four boundaries and 3 maximums in her fiery innings to register India's first victory at the CWG 2022.

The 26-year-old crossed legendary batter Mithali Raj in T20I cricket, who retired recently having 977 runs in the shorter format. It took Mandhana just 31 balls to reach her 15th T20I fifty and she did it style smashing a six over Tuba. Notably, Smriti scored a disappointing 24 off 17 balls in the opener of India's CWG campaign but has made up for her previous innings in this clash with style.

After the match, Mandhana is being praised on the social media. Checkout the reactions below...

Virender Sehwag was also one of the many fans watching India beat Pakistan and Smriti Mandhana showing her class yet again.

"Brilliant from the Indian girls. Great all-round bowling effort first and then Smriti Mandhana simply showing her class. Top win," tweeted former India batter Virender Sehwag.

Coming to the match, the Indian bowling attack led by Sneh Rana (15/2) and spinner Radha Yadav (18/2), restricted Pakistan to mere total of 99 in a reduced 18-over game. The dominant win over Pakistan now keeps India's hopes alive for the semi-finals after facing a 3 wicket defeat against Australia in their opening fixture.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 99 all out in 18 overs (Muneeba Ali 32, Aliya Riaz 18; Sneh Rana 2-15, Radha Yadav 2-18) lost to India 102-2 in 11.4 overs (Smriti Mandhana 63 not out, Shafali Verma 16; Tuba Hassan 1-18, Omaima Sohail 1-20) by eight wickets.