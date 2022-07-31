NewsCricket
SMRITI MANDHANA

'National crush' Smriti Mandhana achieves THIS big record as India beat Pakistan in CWG 2022, check reactions

Smriti Mandhana scored unbeaten on 63 off 42 as India chased their target of 100 runs in just 11.4 overs against Pakistan at the CWG 2022

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 07:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'National crush' Smriti Mandhana achieves THIS big record as India beat Pakistan in CWG 2022, check reactions

Smriti Mandhana became the first Indian women to score over 1,000 runs in T20 international cricket on Sunday (July 31), as India thrashed Pakistan women by 8 wickets in the Commonwealth Games 2022 at Edgbaston. Mandhana remained unbeaten on 63 off 42 as India chased their target of 100 runs in just 11.4 overs against Pakistan. The left-hander smashed four boundaries and 3 maximums in her fiery innings to register India's first victory at the CWG 2022.

The 26-year-old crossed legendary batter Mithali Raj in T20I cricket, who retired recently having 977 runs in the shorter format. It took Mandhana just 31 balls to reach her 15th T20I fifty and she did it style smashing a six over Tuba. Notably, Smriti scored a disappointing 24 off 17 balls in the opener of India's CWG campaign but has made up for her previous innings in this clash with style. (Smriti Mandhana to Ellyse Perry, 5 most beautiful women cricketers at CWG 2022 - In Pics)

After the match, Mandhana is being praised on the social media. Checkout the reactions below...

Virender Sehwag was also one of the many fans watching India beat Pakistan and Smriti Mandhana showing her class yet again.

"Brilliant from the Indian girls. Great all-round bowling effort first and then Smriti Mandhana simply showing her class. Top win," tweeted former India batter Virender Sehwag.

Coming to the match, the Indian bowling attack led by Sneh Rana (15/2) and spinner Radha Yadav (18/2), restricted Pakistan to mere total of 99 in a reduced 18-over game. The dominant win over Pakistan now keeps India's hopes alive for the semi-finals after facing a 3 wicket defeat against Australia in their opening fixture.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 99 all out in 18 overs (Muneeba Ali 32, Aliya Riaz 18; Sneh Rana 2-15, Radha Yadav 2-18) lost to India 102-2 in 11.4 overs (Smriti Mandhana 63 not out, Shafali Verma 16; Tuba Hassan 1-18, Omaima Sohail 1-20) by eight wickets.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How 'Smart' is your smart watch?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel can revoke citizenship of disloyal citizens
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of happiness from Nashik's village
DNA Video
DNA: When will IAF bid adieu to MiG-21?
DNA Video
DNA: What was the main reasons behind the crash of the MiG?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How MiG crashes are affecting the morale of Airmen?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Are there any other leaders like Partha Chatterjee in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Analysis of Partha's 'Currency Empire'
DNA Video
DNA: 'Corruption free' India, just a dream?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 29, 2022