Youth Olympic champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga won the gold medal for India in men's weightlifting 67 kg category on Sunday (July 31), the 19-year-old made a Games record lifting 140 kgs in Snatch and was not stopping there going for 143 kgs in his third attempt. Jeremy made history at the Games lifting 140 kgs to make a Commonwealth Games record in Snatch. Later on he lifted 160 kg in clean and jerk in his 2nd attempt ensuring the gold medal clinch and injured himself while doing it.

Jeremy, who was struggling with knee and back injuries after last year's Commonwealth Championships in Tashkent made a stylish comeback at Birmingham CWG 2022.

Lalrinnunga also holds the national records which include 141 kg (snatch), 167 kg (clean and jerk), a total of 306 kgs in the 67kg category.

His father was a famous face in Aizawl, Mizoram but not for weightlifting in the early 90s. His family situation at that moment didn't allow him to chase his dreams and he was left with no option but to start working a labourer on contract with the local Power Works Department (PWD).

19-year-old, fighting against injury and then he won the gold medal in Commonwealth Games: Remember the name - Jeremy Lalrinnunga. pic.twitter.com/a59AG2Ck4t — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 31, 2022

He had five boys out of which one is Jeremy Lalrinnunga, who also started boxing but fell in love weightlifting. He then made history for India winning maiden gold at the 2018 Youth Olympics in the men's 62kg category.

Jeremy is a product of Army's Boys Sports Company who has bagged several medals before in the top international event (age group) and he also won the National championship in Kolkata in 2020. He battled a lot of injuries before getting his first senior medal at the Commonwealth Championships in Tashkent last year.