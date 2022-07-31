Pakistan women's cricket team had no answer as they were outplayed by India in the first T20 clash on Sunday (July 31) at Commonwealth Games 2022. What shocked the Pakistani fans was Pakistan winning the toss and then deciding to bat first against a strong bowling lineup like India. Muneeba Ali, with 32 off 30 balls, was their best batter on display and it kind of sums up their batting show. Captain Bismah Maroof managed just 17 off 19 balls as Pakistanis struggled to get going against the likes of Radha Yadav, Sneh Raha and Deepti Sharma. Indian spinners kept them on back foot throughout the innings before bowling them out for a mere 99.

Chasing the target, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana made a mockery of the target as she struck 63 off just 42 balls. India chased down the target with 8 wickets in hand in just 11.4 overs. Mandhana's innings included 8 fours and 3 sixes and the knock was played with an impressive strike rate of 150.

Bismah Maroof and Co did not receive great reviews at the end of a bad day in office as the fans trolled them for displaying one of the worst batting performances in the Commonwealth Games 2022. The 99 they scored in the T20 vs India is the lowest team score recorded in the Games.

Check out the reactions below.

A Smriti Mandhana special, Pak why bat first? #INDvPAK — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) July 31, 2022

Girls from uttarakhand have always been nightmare for Pakistan __ in #cricket



2016 Asia cup - Ekta bisht & Mansi

2017 world cup - Ekta bisht

2022 world cup - Sneh rana

2022 CWG - Sneh rana



___ #Uttarakhand #girls #INDvPAK #Birmingham2022 July 31, 2022

Indian batters are unstoppable_ would be an easy chase_ Pakistan bowlers seems to have no answer _ bye, bye Commonwealth Games #PakvsIndia— Shahid Hashmi (@hashmi_shahid) July 31, 2022

It was the second time this year that an Indo-Pak contest failed to produce a close game with India winning comfortably against their opponents even in the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand. However, the much-anticipated fixture of the Commonwealth Games lived up to the hype off the field with fans turning up in big numbers at Edgbaston. Intermittent showers meant the match start was delayed by 45 minutes with the game reduced to 18 overs a side.