NewsCricket
PAKISTAN WOMEN'S CRICKET TEAM

Pakistan women's cricket team trolled after India dismiss them for lowest ever total in Commonwealth Games 2022

Bismah Maroof and Co did not receive great reviews at the end of a bad day in office as the fans trolled them for displaying one of the worst batting performances in the Commonwealth Games 2022. The 99 they scored in the T20 vs India is the lowest team score recorded in the Games. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 07:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Pakistan women's cricket team trolled after India dismiss them for lowest ever total in Commonwealth Games 2022

Pakistan women's cricket team had no answer as they were outplayed by India in the first T20 clash on Sunday (July 31) at Commonwealth Games 2022. What shocked the Pakistani fans was Pakistan winning the toss and then deciding to bat first against a strong bowling lineup like India. Muneeba Ali, with 32 off 30 balls, was their best batter on display and it kind of sums up their batting show. Captain Bismah Maroof managed just 17 off 19 balls as Pakistanis struggled to get going against the likes of Radha Yadav, Sneh Raha and Deepti Sharma. Indian spinners kept them on back foot throughout the innings before bowling them out for a mere 99. 

Chasing the target, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana made a mockery of the target as she struck 63 off just 42 balls. India chased down the target with 8 wickets in hand in just 11.4 overs. Mandhana's innings included 8 fours and 3 sixes and the knock was played with an impressive strike rate of 150. 

Bismah Maroof and Co did not receive great reviews at the end of a bad day in office as the fans trolled them for displaying one of the worst batting performances in the Commonwealth Games 2022. The 99 they scored in the T20 vs India is the lowest team score recorded in the Games. 

Check out the reactions below. 

It was the second time this year that an Indo-Pak contest failed to produce a close game with India winning comfortably against their opponents even in the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand. However, the much-anticipated fixture of the Commonwealth Games lived up to the hype off the field with fans turning up in big numbers at Edgbaston. Intermittent showers meant the match start was delayed by 45 minutes with the game reduced to 18 overs a side.

Live Tv

Pakistan women's cricket teamIndiam women's cricket teamCommonwealth Games 2022CWG T20India beat Pakistan Commonwealth Games 2022IND beat PAK in CWG T20Smriti Mandhana

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How 'Smart' is your smart watch?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel can revoke citizenship of disloyal citizens
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of happiness from Nashik's village
DNA Video
DNA: When will IAF bid adieu to MiG-21?
DNA Video
DNA: What was the main reasons behind the crash of the MiG?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How MiG crashes are affecting the morale of Airmen?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Are there any other leaders like Partha Chatterjee in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Analysis of Partha's 'Currency Empire'
DNA Video
DNA: 'Corruption free' India, just a dream?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 29, 2022