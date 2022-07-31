NewsOther Sports
JEREMY LALRINNUNGA

Jeremy Lalrinnunga Live Streaming Commonwealth Games 2022: When and where to watch weightlifting live in India?

Select weightlifting events at the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be telecast live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 4 TV channels in India. Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 10:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Jeremy Lalrinnunga Live Streaming Commonwealth Games 2022: When and where to watch weightlifting live in India?

Indian weightlifter, Jeremy Lalrinnunga who hails from Aizawl Mizoram, will be in action in the Men's 67kg final of the Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham on Sunday. Jeremy represented India in the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires. He won the gold medal in the Boys' 62 kg category weightlifting with a lift of 274 kg. It was India's first gold medal in the Youth Olympics Games. Jeremy also won a silver medal in the Asian weightlifting championship. At the 2019 World Weightlifting Championships, Lalrinnunga finished at 21st rank in the Men's 67 kg event.

Weightlifting schedule and live India match times

Weightlifting (2 PM) -- Men's 67 kg (Jeremy Lalrinnunga), Women's 59kg Popy Hazarika (6:30 PM), Men's 73kg Achinta Sheuli (11 PM)

Where to watch Commonwealth Games 2022 weightlifting live in India?

Select weightlifting events at the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be telecast live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 4 TV channels in India. Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian weightlifting team

Men: Sanket Sargar (55kg), Guru Raja (61kg), Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), Achinta Sheuli (73kg), Ajay Singh (81kg), Vikas Thakur (96kg), Lovepreet Singh (109kg), Gurdeep Singh (+109kg).

Women: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (49kg), S Bindyarani Devi (55kg), Popy Hazarika (59kg), Harjinder Kaur (71kg), Punam Yadav (76kg), BN Usha (87kg), Purnima Pandey (+87kg).

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How 'Smart' is your smart watch?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel can revoke citizenship of disloyal citizens
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of happiness from Nashik's village
DNA Video
DNA: When will IAF bid adieu to MiG-21?
DNA Video
DNA: What was the main reasons behind the crash of the MiG?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How MiG crashes are affecting the morale of Airmen?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Are there any other leaders like Partha Chatterjee in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Analysis of Partha's 'Currency Empire'
DNA Video
DNA: 'Corruption free' India, just a dream?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 29, 2022