Indian weightlifter, Jeremy Lalrinnunga who hails from Aizawl Mizoram, will be in action in the Men's 67kg final of the Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham on Sunday. Jeremy represented India in the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires. He won the gold medal in the Boys' 62 kg category weightlifting with a lift of 274 kg. It was India's first gold medal in the Youth Olympics Games. Jeremy also won a silver medal in the Asian weightlifting championship. At the 2019 World Weightlifting Championships, Lalrinnunga finished at 21st rank in the Men's 67 kg event.

Weightlifting schedule and live India match times

Weightlifting (2 PM) -- Men's 67 kg (Jeremy Lalrinnunga), Women's 59kg Popy Hazarika (6:30 PM), Men's 73kg Achinta Sheuli (11 PM)

Where to watch Commonwealth Games 2022 weightlifting live in India?

Select weightlifting events at the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be telecast live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 4 TV channels in India. Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian weightlifting team

Men: Sanket Sargar (55kg), Guru Raja (61kg), Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), Achinta Sheuli (73kg), Ajay Singh (81kg), Vikas Thakur (96kg), Lovepreet Singh (109kg), Gurdeep Singh (+109kg).

Women: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (49kg), S Bindyarani Devi (55kg), Popy Hazarika (59kg), Harjinder Kaur (71kg), Punam Yadav (76kg), BN Usha (87kg), Purnima Pandey (+87kg).