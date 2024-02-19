LIVE India Vs Spain, FIH Pro League 2024 Hockey Match Live Score: Harmanpreet Singh Key For India
LIVE Updates | India Vs Spain (IND VS ESP), FIH Pro League 2024 Hockey Match LIVE Scorecard: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela ready for Hockey action.
Trending Photos
India's men Hockey team will once again be in action and this time they will face Spain in their fixture of the FIH Men's Pro League 2023-24 on Monday night in Rourkela. India were demolished by Australia in their previous game and will look to bounce back in this contest as they were undisputed before the loss in last game. Spain is not an easy unit to deal with and the hosts will surely get tested to the limits. India have three wins of the four games they have played so far.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From India vs Spain FIH Hockey Pro League 2024 Match.
LIVE IND vs ESP: Livestreaming Details
India will face Spain in FIH Hockey Pro League. Checkout the livestreaming details of the match in the link below.
LIVE IND vs SPAIN Hockey: Hello
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Spain Hockey match in the FIH Pro League 2024 fixture. Captain Harmanpreet Singh and co will look to win tonight in style.