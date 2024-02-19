LIVE India Vs Spain, FIH Pro League 2024 Hockey Match Live Score: Harmanpreet Singh Key For India

India's men Hockey team will once again be in action and this time they will face Spain in their fixture of the FIH Men's Pro League 2023-24 on Monday night in Rourkela. India were demolished by Australia in their previous game and will look to bounce back in this contest as they were undisputed before the loss in last game. Spain is not an easy unit to deal with and the hosts will surely get tested to the limits. India have three wins of the four games they have played so far.

