trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2722872
NewsOther Sports
INDIA VS SPAIN

LIVE India Vs Spain, FIH Pro League 2024 Hockey Match Live Score: Harmanpreet Singh Key For India

LIVE Updates | India Vs Spain (IND VS ESP), FIH Pro League 2024 Hockey Match LIVE Scorecard: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela ready for Hockey action.

 

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 04:16 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

India's men Hockey team will once again be in action and this time they will face Spain in their fixture of the FIH Men's Pro League 2023-24 on Monday night in Rourkela. India were demolished by Australia in their previous game and will look to bounce back in this contest as they were undisputed before the loss in last game. Spain is not an easy unit to deal with and the hosts will surely get tested to the limits. India have three wins of the four games they have played so far.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From India vs Spain FIH Hockey Pro League 2024 Match.

19 February 2024
16:16 PM

LIVE IND vs ESP: Livestreaming Details

India will face Spain in FIH Hockey Pro League. Checkout the livestreaming details of the match in the link below.

India vs Spain FIH Hockey Pro League Live Streaming

15:44 PM

LIVE IND vs SPAIN Hockey: Hello

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Spain Hockey match in the FIH Pro League 2024 fixture. Captain Harmanpreet Singh and co will look to win tonight in style.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India China Border: Zee News ground report from LAC
DNA Video
DNA: Major reason for Delhi Alipur factory fire?
DNA Video
DNA: I-T department freezes Congress bank accounts?
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of 'Anti-Modi agenda' in Farmers' Protest
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional
DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?
DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!