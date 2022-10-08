Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Updates: Iranian-less PUN take on PAT on Day 2

After an exciting start to the vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 on Day 1, we bring you the live coverage of Day 2 in which Patna Pirates will clash against the Puneri Paltan first. Followed up by Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas and the third clash will be between Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers.

The stage is set

The spotlight is ready

Two rising stars in a battle for glory



Which team will reign supreme in tonight's #FantasticPanga #vivoProKabaddi #SachinTanwar #AslamInamdar #PATvPUN pic.twitter.com/001MMI1ljS — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 8, 2022

Three-time champions Patna Pirates will have their lead raider Sachin to spearhead their attack. He scored 172 raid points last season, which made him the pick of the raiders for Patna Pirates. In defence, captain Neeraj Kumar will be in-charge, who scored 53 tackle points last season.

On the other hand, Puneri Paltan will also be ready for the 3-time champions as they eye a positive start to their campaign. Aslam enjoyed a fine vivo Pro Kabaddi debut campaign with Puneri Paltan last season, will be their go-to raider. He scored 169 raid points to become the top raider for Puneri Paltan in Season 8.