PUNERI PALTAN VS PATNA PIRATES LIVE SCORE

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Updates: Iranian-less PUN take on PAT on Day 2

PUN vs PAT, Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow match updates and live score of Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 06:47 PM IST

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 LIVE Updates: Iranian-less PUN take on PAT on Day 2
After an exciting start to the vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 on Day 1, we bring you the live coverage of Day 2 in which Patna Pirates will clash against the Puneri Paltan first. Followed up by Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas and the third clash will be between Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers.

Three-time champions Patna Pirates will have their lead raider Sachin to spearhead their attack. He scored 172 raid points last season, which made him the pick of the raiders for Patna Pirates.  In defence, captain Neeraj Kumar will be in-charge, who scored 53 tackle points last season.

On the other hand, Puneri Paltan will also be ready for the 3-time champions as they eye a positive start to their campaign. Aslam enjoyed a fine vivo Pro Kabaddi debut campaign with Puneri Paltan last season, will be their go-to raider. He scored 169 raid points to become the top raider for Puneri Paltan in Season 8.

08 October 2022
18:43 PM

LIVE Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates - Hello!

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates match of the vivo Pro Kabaddi season 9. Action starts at 7:30 PM (IST), stay tuned.

18:43 PM

