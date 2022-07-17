World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 2 Highlights: Murali Sreeshankar finishes 7th in final of Long Jump
Follow live updates of World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 2 as India's Murali Sreeshankar aims history in the long jump.
Three Indian athletes will be in action today in World Athletics Championships 2022 at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, United States on Sunday. Parul Chaudhary will kickstart the day in the heat of Women's 3000m Steeplechase while MP Jabir will feature in Men's 400m hurdles heat. In the afternoon, Murali Sreeshankar will aim history in the long jump final.
India's schedule on Day 2
11:20 pm - Parul Chaudhary - Women's 3000m Steeplechase HEAT 2
1:57 am - MP Jabir - Men's 400m Hurdles HEAT 2
6:50 am - Sreeshankar - Long Jump FINAL
Murali Sreeshankar finishes 7th
India's long jumper Murali Sreeshankar finished 7th overall with three fouls in his last six jumps. His best was 7.96 which came in his first attempt.
Up next is Long Jump Final - India's Murali Sreeshankar aims history
Murali starts with 7.96m jump which is the highest so far in the final.
World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 2 so far
Parul Chaudhary finished 12th
Parul Chaudhary finished 12th in her heat. Alice Finot was the first place in her heat. She took 23 seconds more than her. She clocked 9:39:09 which is her personal best.
MP Jabir finishes 7th
In the Men's 400m hurdles India's MP Jabir finished at 7th final rank with a timing of 50.76.
