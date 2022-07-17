NewsOther Sports
WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022

World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 2 Highlights: Murali Sreeshankar finishes 7th in final of Long Jump

Follow live updates of World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 2 as India's Murali Sreeshankar aims history in the long jump. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 08:31 AM IST

LIVE Blog

Three Indian athletes will be in action today in World Athletics Championships 2022 at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, United States on Sunday. Parul Chaudhary will kickstart the day in the heat of Women's 3000m Steeplechase while MP Jabir will feature in Men's 400m hurdles heat. In the afternoon, Murali Sreeshankar will aim history in the long jump final. 

India's schedule on Day 2

11:20 pm - Parul Chaudhary - Women's 3000m Steeplechase HEAT 2

1:57 am - MP Jabir - Men's 400m Hurdles HEAT 2

6:50 am - Sreeshankar - Long Jump FINAL

 

17 July 2022
08:20 AM
07:45 AM

Murali Sreeshankar finishes 7th 

India's long jumper Murali Sreeshankar finished 7th overall with three fouls in his last six jumps. His best was 7.96 which came in his first attempt. 

07:03 AM

Murali Sreeshankar finishes 7th to progress in the last 8. Not the ideal day for an Indian jumper as he had a few faults but he can turn it around in the final stage. 

07:02 AM
07:00 AM

Up next is Long Jump Final - India's Murali Sreeshankar aims history

Murali starts with 7.96m jump which is the highest so far in the final. 
 

06:59 AM

World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 2 so far

Parul Chaudhary finished 12th

Parul Chaudhary finished 12th in her heat. Alice Finot was the first place in her heat. She took 23 seconds more than her. She clocked 9:39:09 which is her personal best. 

MP Jabir finishes 7th 

In the Men's 400m hurdles India's MP Jabir finished at 7th final rank with a timing of 50.76.

