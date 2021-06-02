Mark Henry reveals reason behind his switch from WWE to AEW - WATCH

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry is the latest member from the popular wrestling company to join hands with rivals AEW - All Elite Wrestling. The development was confirmed in the latest segment of Double or Nothing on Monday this week.

As per reports, Henry has been appointed as an analyst for the AEW Rampage, which debuts in August and will also serve as a coach for the AEW young stars.

Mark Henry on his move to AEW

The World's Strongest Man during a recent podcast on HenrOn SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio said he had approached WWE chairman Vince McMahon to continue assisting his company behind the scenes.

However, the Hall of Famer felt the company didn't provide what he sought and was also tired of "being in the shadows".

"If I'm not doing what I know I can do...then I have to start looking for that opportunity somewhere else & I did."@TheMarkHenry discusses his decision to sign with @AEW & the conversation he had with Vince McMahon @davidlagreca1 @bullyray5150 #AEWDynamite #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/UR6F2mM4mY — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) June 1, 2021

Earlier, AEW roped in Paul Wight, aka The Big Show in February.

Henry made his WWE debut in 1996 and his final on-camera appearance for the company was in January 2021 on a Legends Night edition.