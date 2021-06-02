हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
WWE

Mark Henry reveals reason behind his switch from WWE to AEW - WATCH

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry is the latest member from the popular wrestling company to join hands with rivals AEW - All Elite Wrestling. 

Mark Henry reveals reason behind his switch from WWE to AEW - WATCH
Mark Henry reveals reason behind his switch from WWE to AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry is the latest member from the popular wrestling company to join hands with rivals AEW - All Elite Wrestling. The development was confirmed in the latest segment of Double or Nothing on Monday this week. 

As per reports, Henry has been appointed as an analyst for the AEW Rampage, which debuts in August and will also serve as a coach for the AEW young stars. 

Mark Henry on his move to AEW

The World's Strongest Man during a recent podcast on HenrOn SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio said he had approached WWE chairman Vince McMahon to continue assisting his company behind the scenes.  

However, the Hall of Famer felt the company didn't provide what he sought and was also tired of "being in the shadows".

Earlier, AEW roped in Paul Wight, aka The Big Show in February.    

Henry made his WWE debut in 1996 and his final on-camera appearance for the company was in January 2021 on a Legends Night edition. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WWEMark Henry
Next
Story

'Sir moon tod ke, raat khatam kar do': The Great Khali fan comes up with THIS new 'request'

Must Watch

PT10M19S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day