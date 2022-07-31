NewsOther Sports
BINDYARANI DEVI

Mirabai Chanu 2.0: Who is Bindyarani Devi? All you need to know about Commonwealth Games 2022 silver medalist

Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam, who competes in the 55 kg weight class, won gold at the 2019 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 08:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Mirabai Chanu 2.0: Who is Bindyarani Devi? All you need to know about Commonwealth Games 2022 silver medalist

Indian weightlifter Bindyarani Devi claimed a silver medal in her debut Games at the Commonwealth 2022 at Birmingham on Sunday. The 23-year-old claimed India's fourth medal in the games in the 55kg women's category. Devi also set the Games record in the clean and jerk by lifting 116 kgs. With this, she also matched Mirabai Chanu's national record of 86 kg in snatch. Chanu and Devi both used to train at the same Sports Academy as Mirabai in Manipur. Devi has always looked up to Tokyo Olympic silver medallist. 

Bindyarani Devi successfully lifted 81kg in her first snatch attempt in the women's 55kg category. In her second attempt, Bindyarani lifted 84kg without breaking a sweat. In her final snatch category attempt, Bindyarani nailed the 86kg snatch in her third attempt. In the Clean and Jerk lift category, she lifted 110kg in her first attempt. In her second attempt for 114kg, she failed to lift it. In her final attempt of category 116kg, she lifted it with ease to claim the silver medal for India and fourth overall.
The Indian weightlifter set a Commonwealth Games record with her final clean and jerk lift in the women's 55kg category. Nigeria's Adijat Adenike Olarinoye won the gold medal with a combined lift of 203kg, one more than Bindyarani Devi. 

 

Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam, who competes in the 55 kg weight class, won gold at the 2019 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships. She also won silver at the 2021 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships. She also claimed gold in clean and jerk at the 2021 World Weightlifting Championships.

 

"I am very happy with my performance. I am playing in the first games of my career and I am very happy that I won the silver medal in this," Bindyarani Devi told ANI. Talking about her performance in the event, the silver medallist said, "I'm very happy to get a #silver in the first time of playing #CWG. Today was my life's best performance... gold slipped out of my hand. When I was at the podium, I wasn't at the centre, will do better next time." Describing her future targets Bindyarani said that she will try her best in the 2024 Paris Olympics. "My next targets are national games, World Championship, Asian Games and then the 2024 Paris Olympics. I'll do better in them," said Bindyarani Devi.

