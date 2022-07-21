Neeraj Chopra will be aiming for gold at the World Athletics Championships when his campaign begins on July 22 at Oregon. The Olympic champion missed out the final qualifications last time in London 2017 but this year, he wants to make no mistake. Not to forget, India have only one medal from the World Athletics Championships and it came thanks to Anju Bobby George. Neeraj is hoping he becomes the second Indian to do win a medal at the mega event. His form suggests he can do it. He has had three good tournaments so far. He won the silver medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games, breaking his national record over there. Then finished with a gold medal, season's first at Kuortane Games and then break his national record again with a brilliant throw of 89.94m at the Stockholm Diamond League earlier this month.

One of his other aims is breaking the elusive 90m mark barrier. Neeraj, at the start of the season, had said that he wants to clear the mark in this season. Hopefully, the Worlds will be that stage. Neeraj however is not focussing on the mark but giving his best in the competition. He has tough field that includes the likes of World Champion Anderson Peters (PB 93.07m), Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch (90.88m), Oliver Helander (89.83m), Keshorn Walcott (88.70m) Peters, Julian Weber.

Below find out all you need to know about live streaming and TV broadcast details of Neeraj Chopra's event at World Athletics Championships

When will Neeraj Chopra's event start at the World Athletics Championships?

Neeraj Chopra’s event at the World Athletics Championships 2022 is scheduled for Thursday (July 21). In Indian time zone, though, it will begin at 5:35 AM on Friday (July 22).

Where to watch Neeraj Chopra live at the World Athletics Championships?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels.

Where to watch live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s event at the World Athletics Championships?

Live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships will be available on SonyLIV.