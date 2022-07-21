Neeraj Chopra at World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra, the star javelin thrower from India and the gold medallist from Tokyo Olympics, returns to action at the World Athletics Championships on Thursday night in Eugene (Friday morning in India) with an aim to clinch the elusive gold medal. The 24-year-old star athlete from Haryana has never won a medal at the Championships, failing to even qualify for the final last time in London in 2017. But this time, Neeraj vows to make up for all the mistakes and come on top in a field that includes world's best javelin throwers.

One of the other aims of Neeraj will be the 90m mark, again something which he has not conquered so far. Last month, Neeraj broke his own national record twice. He fell short of 90m by a small margin of 0.6 cm at the Stockhold Diamond League meet. In sport like javelin throw, such small margins sometimes decide the colour of your medal and overcoming this gap takes months and years. Neeraj ran against time when he started training in December after being busy attending functions and feliciations post his Olympics heroics. He has done remarkably well despite very less time in his hand to get back in shape and playing form. He finished with a silver medal at the season-opening Paavo Nurmi Games. And then at Kuortane Games, he clinched season's first gold medal before finishing second at Stockholm Diamond League.

Although Neeraj and his coach Klaus Bartonietz are not too bothered about crossing the 90m mark, it is something that his fans are waiting for. Neeraj had mentioned it before his season began that he wants to cross the 90m mark at some stage this season. However, his focus is not on the number currently, but on doing the best of his ability in Eugene.

There is one area of improvement, Neeraj says, that can help him overcome the 90m mark and that is the angle of release. In the three events before the Worlds, his angle of release was not right. If the angle of release is right and is combined with massive power on the throw, then the javelin will go 2-3m extra.

"At at Paavo Nurmi Games, the javelin got stuck in the wind a bit. In Stockholm Diamond League, the throws were going slightly left. So, he (Klaus) tells me that the throws are good but I need to perfect my angle of release to add 2-3 meters."