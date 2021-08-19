Neeraj Chopra hospitalized: ‘Get well soon Golden Boy’, fans pray for Olympic champion’s health

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra was hospitalized in Panipat due to high fever. The javelin star, who made all of India proud by becoming the country’s first track-and-field athlete to win Olympics gold, has been suffering from fever over the last week due to exhaustion. Social media was filled with prayers for the Olympic champion as his fans wait to find out about his health status.

“@Neeraj_chopra1 bhai ab aapki tabiyat kaisi hai kyu ki aaj aapko bahut tez fewer hai jiski wajah se aapko panipat ke hospital me rakha gaya h.bhai apni health ka bhi dhayan rakho aap jaise player aur desh bhakat ki hame bahut jaroorat h.aap aane wale players ki inspiration ho,” one fan wrote.

“Wishing good health and fast recovery to @Neeraj_chopra1 who has been admitted in hospital due to fever,” another post on Twitter read.

“#NeerajChopra hospitalized due to high fever in Panipat Hospital. Get well soon Golden Boy!!” another fan tweeted.

“Ye bhai prso to sabse mila tha. Bholenath kripa krna aur jaldi se thik kr dena,” one of the fans on Zee News English Twitter handle replied.

The 23-year-old became the first Indian track-and-field athlete to win a gold in the Olympics to become only the second Indian to win an individual gold medal at the Games after shooter Abhinav Bindra. But a couple of days after returning home on Monday, he developed a high fever and underwent a coronavirus test on the advice of doctors.

“He has tested negative for COVID-19. But we have put all his engagements on hold for the time being,” a source informed PTI.