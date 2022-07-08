NewsOther Sports
Djokovic, a 20-times major winner, has not lost a contest on the manicured lawns at the All England Club since he retired mid-match with an injury in the 2017 quarter-final against Czech Tomas Berdych.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 07:02 AM IST

While Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios enjoys a day off following Rafa Nadal`s withdrawal, Novak Djokovic will bid to continue his Wimbledon juggernaut against local hope Cameron Norrie in the lone men`s semi-final on Friday. The 27-year-old Kyrgios will have four days of rest before he plays his maiden major final against Djokovic or Norrie after his semi-final opponent Nadal was forced to pull out due to an abdominal injury on Thursday.

Djokovic, a 20-times major winner, has not lost a contest on the manicured lawns at the All England Club since he retired mid-match with an injury in the 2017 quarter-final against Czech Tomas Berdych. A win over Britain`s ninth seed Norrie would put the 35-year-old Djokovic into an unprecedented 32nd men`s Grand Slam singles final and keep his bid alive for a fourth straight and seventh overall title at Wimbledon. If he lifts the Challenge Cup again, Djokovic will also close in on the nearest rival and 22-times major winner Nadal on the Grand Slam count. But to have that chance he will have to beat Norrie and a partisan Centre Court crowd with the left-hander bidding to become the first home finalist since Andy Murray won his second Wimbledon title in 2016. Djokovic lost only three games against Norrie when the duo faced off in their lone meeting in the group stages of the ATP Finals last year.

Match Details 

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie

Wimbledon Semifinal

July 8, 2022

7:15 AM

 

When is Djokovic vs Norrie Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal match? 

The Wimbledon 2022 men's singles semifinals match is scheduled to take place on Friday (July 8). 

 

What time will the Djokovic vs Norrie Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal start? 

The Wimbledon 2022 men's singles semifinal between Djokovic and Norrie is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM Local Time (6 PM IST) on Friday (July 8). 

 

Where and how to watch Djokovic vs Norrie Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal in India? 

The match will be shown live on Star Sports Network - Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD. The match can also be live-streamed using the Disney+ Hotstar app or website with a subscription.

