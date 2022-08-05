NewsOther Sports
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

Security breach in Commonwealth Games 2022: Wrestling venue vacated, safety check taking place

Earlier, star Indian wrestler and Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia entered the quarterfinal of the men's 65 kg category after defeating Lowe Bingham of Nauru in his campaign opener. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 04:28 PM IST

Security breach in Commonwealth Games 2022: Wrestling venue vacated, safety check taking place

There is a likely security breach in Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday as the wrestling venue has been vacated and all the fans and wrestlers were asked to step out. The security checks going on at the venue. United World Wrestling announced on Twitter," We're taking a short pause for a safety check and will resume action once we receive the go-ahead." In another tweet, UWW informed, "Wrestling will resume in one hour. We'll restart at 12:15 (local time ). We apologize, wrestling fans."

Meanwhile, star Indian wrestler and Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia entered the quarterfinal of the men's 65 kg category after defeating Lowe Bingham of Nauru in his campaign opener.  Punia was extremely dominant in his match and scored a 5-0 win in a bout that lasted for one minute and 47 seconds. He scored the win via fall.

In the quarterfinal, Punia will take on Jean Guyliane Joris Bandou of Mauritius later today. Indian wrestling contingent will start its campaign at Commonwealth Games 2022 from today.

Here are the rest of the wrestlers who will be wrestling today

-Deepak Punia vs TBD - Men's Freestyle 86 KG (Wrestling)
-Anshu Malik vs TBD - Women's Freestyle 57 KG (Wrestling)
-Sakshi Malik vs TBD - Women's Freestyle 62 KG (Wrestling)
-Divya Kakran vs TBD - Women's Freestyle 68 KG (Wrestling).
-Mohit Grewal vs TBD - Men's Freestyle 125 KG (Wrestling)

Wrestling will have all the following repechage and medal games on the same day. Commonwealth Games 2022 started in Birmingham on July 28 and will go on till August 8. 

