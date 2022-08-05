Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Day 8 Live Updates: Bajrang Punia enters quarterfinal, Manika Batra in action
Check Live Scores and Updates from Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday (August 5). Check Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule for Day 8 and much more.
After an action-packed seventh day of India’s Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign that saw Sudhir bagging a gold in men’s heavyweight para-powerlifting and Murali Sreeshankar won a silver in Men’s Long jump, all eyes on Day 8 will be on the Indian women’s hockey team who will battle against Australia in the semifinals. India’s wrestling contingent will also start their campaign from today, featuring stars like Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat etc.
Sprint star Hima Das will feature in the Women’s 200m semifinal. Badminton stars Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu and Aakarshi Kashyap opened their solo Badminton campaign with a bang and entered round of 16.
Day 8 at CWG @birminghamcg22
Take a at #B2022 events scheduled for 5th August
Boxers Amit Panghal, Sagar Ahlawat, Rohit Tokas and Jaismine Lamboria confirmed medals for the country by punching their way into the semi finals. Squash stars Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal entered the quarterfinal of mixed doubles categories, they will be hoping to reach the semis.
Check all LIVE scores and updates from Day 8 of Commonwealth Games 2022 here.
Indian men's 4x400m advance to final
They finished 2nd in Heat 2 with the timing of 3:06.97
Wrestling will resume in one hour. We'll restart at 12:15 (local time). We apologize, wrestling fans. https://t.co/pXwoUiQyey
Table Tennis
Reeth Tennison on cusp of losing in the Round of 16 Women's singles by Singapore's Tianwei Feng as she down 3-1 at the moment. Manika Batra beats Australia's Minhyung JEE 4-0 in the round of 16 to enter the next round.
Wrestling
Deepak Punia beats Matthew Oxenham by technical superiority, he's also in the quarterfinals now in the Freestyle 86kg category.
Wrestling
Bajrang Punia enters quarterfinal after beating Lowe Bingham 4-0 under 2 minutes of time. He is looking in fine form and hungry for that gold medal in men's Freestyle 65kg category.
CWG | Wrestling starts from today | 6 wrestlers will be in action today:
Bajrang Punia
Deepak Punia
Anshu Malik
Sakshi Malik
Divya Kakran
Mohit
Wondering how many Wrestling Gold medals can we expect today folks? #CWGindia2022 pic.twitter.com/0d2RdHiPY3
Para table tennis
Bhavina Patel enters the final of Para Table Tennis Women's single, beats Sue Bailey 3-0.
Lawn Bowls: England extending their lead
England have opened up a big lead over Indian pair and lead 13-8 after 12 frames in the Lawn Bowls women's pair quarterfinals.
Table Tennis: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula enter last 8
Another Indian mixed doubles pair of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula are also into the quartefinals. They defeat Malaysia pair 5-11, 11-2, 11-6, 11-5 in the pre-quarters.
Table Tennis: Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran storm into QF
Indian mixed doubles pair of Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran have stormed into the quarterfinal. The pair defeated Nigerian pair of Olajide Omotayo and Ajoke Ojomu 11-7, 11-6, 11-7.
Wonderful update to start off the CWG updates folks:
Star Indian duo Sathiyan Gnanasekaran & Manika Batra cruise into QF of Mixed Doubles.
Sathiyan & Manika wbeat Nigerian duo 3-0.
QF later tonight #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/jBHwSlaDvi
'Thor' praises Indian hero Mirabai Chanu
Chris Hemsworth aka Marvel's superhero 'Thor' has praised CWG 2022 gold medal-winning weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. Read all about it here.
Thank u so much @chrishemsworth Always love to watch you. https://t.co/RFNWiDd11Y
Lawn Bowls: India slip behind England
Indian women's pair are now trailing England 9-8 after 10 frames in the Lawn Bowls women's pairs quarterfinals.
Lawn Bowls: Brilliant frame by Indian pairs
India women pairs team grab a couple of points to extend lead over England to 8-5 after 8 frames in the Women's Pairs quarterfinal clash.
India women cricket team in CWG Athletes Village
The Indian women cricket team, who are in the semifinals of the women cricket event, visited the CWG Athletes Village on Thursday (August 4). Check glimpses of their fun day...
, @TheHockeyIndia veterans @16Sreejesh and @manpreetpawar07's wisecracks had @BCCIWomen splitting their sides#EkIndiaTeamIndia | #B2022 pic.twitter.com/P9KK0thdnY
#TeamIndia cricketers visit the #CommonwealthGames @unibirmingham Village for the first time@BCCIWomen interacted with @TheHockeyIndia family, @SwimmerNiranjan and @WeAreTeamIndia officials as they got a glimpse into life at an athletes village #B2022 | @ghosh_annesha pic.twitter.com/z0ASOmw5RD
Lawn Bowls: India extend lead
Indian pair have extended their lead to 6-4 in the women's pair quarterfinals against England. The lawn bowls women's fours won a historic gold medal earlier this week.
Lawn Bowls: Women's Pairs quarterfinal
Indian pair of Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia are taking on England in the Lawn Bowls Women's Pairs quaterfinal. Indian team is leading 5-4 after 5 frames.
BIG medal day: Wrestling campaign begins!
Indian wrestlers from Bajrang Punia to Sakshi Malik will begin their wrestling campaign at the CWG 2022. Check full Indian schedule here.
#CommonwealthGames2022: All eyes to be on Indian wrestlers with focus on Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia today while women's hockey team will be up against Australia in semi-final round.#CWG2022India #Cheer4India #India4CWG2022@YASMinistry @ianuragthakur @IndiaSports pic.twitter.com/ELy1YaKZnn
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 8 of Commonwealth Games 2022 from Birmingham.
