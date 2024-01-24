New Delhi: India has long nurtured a rich Olympic legacy, with stars like Abhinav Bindra and Manu Bhaker capturing hearts and setting records. Now, a new name rises from the clay pigeon dust to rewrite history: Raiza Dhillon, the first Indian woman to qualify for the Olympics in skeet shooting. This 19-year-old trailblazer from Haryana is not just a gifted athlete; her journey is a testament to unwavering passion, family support, and the courage to defy expectations.

Haryana shooter Raiza Dhillon has become the first Indian to secure a chance to compete in Women's Skeet Shooting event at the Paris Olympics 2024. The 19-year-old shooting sensation clinched a brilliant silver at the Asia Olympic Qualification in Kuwait City recently, marking India's 18th ticket to France. Born into a family with a rich legacy and a collection of rifles and guns, she grew up hearing tales of her great-grandfather's firearms. As the only child in the family, Raiza's fascination with guns turned into a passion that has now brought pride not only to her family but the entire nation.

Raiza Dhillon (file pic) it is who wins India’s 18th @Paris2024 quota place, with a performance in women’s skeet at the #AsiaOlympicQualification #Shotgun in Kuwait. Congratulations to the teenager#IndianShooting pic.twitter.com/RgsfUDwOXn — NRAI (@OfficialNRAI) January 20, 2024

Raiza's journey into the world of shooting began at the age of 12. Starting with the 10m Air Rifle category, she later transitioned to skeet shooting, a decision that showcased her determination and fearlessness. Despite concerns from her family about potential injuries, Raiza continued to excel in the sport. This achievement holds a special place as Raiza fulfilled her childhood dream and secured India's first-ever women's skeet quota for the Olympics.

Under the guidance of coach Amrinder Singh Cheema, a close friend of her father, Raiza honed her skills in skeet shooting. The hard work and dedication paid off as she claimed bronze in the senior skeet event at the 2021 nationals, followed by becoming the junior national champion and winning silver at the ISSF Junior World Championships in Changwon, Korea.

Raiza faced tough competition in the Asian Olympic Qualification, where she initially led the table during qualifiers. However, it was in the finals that she faced a formidable opponent in China's Jinmei Gao, who clinched the gold. Raiza's silver was nothing short of ordinary as secured India's 18th berth in the upcoming Paris Olympics.