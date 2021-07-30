Tokyo Olympics: Aussie canoeing-kayaking medallist Jessica Fox repaired boat with condoms

Condoms distributed at the Olympic Games Village came in handy for Jessica Fox, Olympic medalist in canoeing and kayaking, as the Australian used the rubber to fix her boat. In a short video posted on Tiktok, the Aussie, who won gold in the women’s C1 canoeing slalom final and bronze in women’s kayaking K-1 final, revealed how her team repaired her boat.

“Bet you never knew condoms could be used for kayak repairs,” read the text alongside the clip. “How kayakers use condoms,” she captioned the short video.

Jessica had won the bronze with the boat repaired by condom on Tuesday. She returned to the water to win gold on Thursday. Before coming to Tokyo, she had won medals in the last two Olympics. She won silver in 2012 London Games and bronze in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The organisers of the Tokyo Olympics have handed out 1.5 lakh condoms to the athletes.

After pulling away from the start line at the artificial white water course, Fox’s run was flawless as she shot through the downstream gates and swung around upstream gate poles before digging her paddle into the water to power across the finish line.

“To come back after that was extremely hard emotionally. I think I relived my kayak race a million times in my head. Probably never been as nervous as I was today.

“My vision was a bit blurry and I was just trying to see where I was and if it was enough," she said. "You never know what's going to happen in the Olympics and it's about holding your nerve," she said, with her gold medal hanging round her neck.

