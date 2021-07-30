हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu blazes into semifinals, one win away from medal

PV Sindhu booked her place in the last four stage of the badminton event with a win over world No. 5 Akane Yamaguchi from Japan.

India's PV Sindhu has entered the badminton singles semifinal at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo: IANS)

India's PV Sindhu remained on course to emulate her silver medal from 2016 Rio Olympic Games or go one better, as she blazed into the semifinals of the singles event with a 21-13, 22-20 win over world No. 5 Akane Yamaguchi from Japan at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday (July 30). Sindhu enjoyed a 11-7 record against Yamaguchi heading into the clash, including a win at the All-England Championships in March this year.

The Indian star blazed through the first game in 23 minutes, winning it 21-13. Yamaguchi had entered the quarterfinal against Sindhu winning all her matches in straight games. Sindhu had a 11-6 lead in the second game but the Japanese shuttler struck back to the even it at 15-15. 

The second game was much more hard fought going on for well beyond half an hour. But after 56 minutes, Sindhu finished off the tie 22-20 in the second game. Sindhu will now turn out in singles semifinal on Saturday (July 31), hoping to book her place in the gold-medal clash.

(More to come)

