Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu marches into quarterfinal with comfortable win

Indian shuttler and 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu booked her place in the quarterfinals of the badminton event with a comfortable 21-15, 21-13 straight games win over world No. 13 Mia Blichfeldt from Denmark at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday (July 29). Blichfeldt had topped Group I before entering the badminton elimination rounds to earn the right to face Sindhu in the pre-quarters.

Despite the minimal amount of tournaments in 2021 and the lead-up to the Olympics, Blichfeldt has faced Sindhu twice in this time. At the Thailand Open, the determined Dane scored her first win over the defending Olympic silver medallist. It took 74 minutes of hard gruelling work, but the win was recorded – 16-21, 26-24, 21-13. Sindhu was able to set the record straight at the Swiss Open semifinal a few months later, winning 22-20, 21-10.

(More to come)